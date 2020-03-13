Treatments that create bushy brows are becoming increasingly popular. But these eyebrow products let you create achieve the trend at home.

It’s no secret that thicker, bushy eyebrows have long-been the aspirational brow of the moment. Catapulted into the spotlight by models like Cara Delevigne, it rapidly became the style on those who already had a good base level of brows. But what about the thinner-haired amongst us? Many have taken to brow treatments, including tinting, micro-waxing and eyebrow lamination, but a treatment that is said to give longer lasting results is microblading. But what exactly is it? Microblading is an eyebrow treatment that involves depositing the same coloured pigments as your hair into the epidermis (surface) of the skin to recreate the look of fine hairs. It’s semi-permanent make-up for your eyebrows.

“Microblading is the biggest trend today on the brow market” says Ingrid Maillet, L’Oreal Paris’ international project manager for brows. In recent years, the idea of permanent make-up seems like the easiest option to maintain our eyebrows, as our lives get busier and busier with work and sometimes too many social plans. Microblading can be expensive and painful. But, if you weren’t willing to splurge on a treatment and feel like a regular eyebrow pencil doesn’t achieve quite the same effect, there could be one more option. Enter, a microblading-effect pen. Differing from a standard eyebrow pencil, the formulas these use last a lot longer than usual. The tip of pens is unique to the average pencil or gel, as the applicator is usually a trident or four tip shape in order to create even, spread out, yet naturally-looking hairs. This new type of eyebrow product is beginning to pick up in popularity. So much so, that one L’Oreal Micro Tattoo Eyebrow Definer, £9.99, is sold every minute in the UK.

“People understand how important brows are in framing the face” says founder and creator of Ciate’s own microblading pen, Charlotte Knight. “Microblading is a great solution for defining the brows as it looks so natural, but it can be scary to commit to it as it lasts for up to a year. Plus the pigment can change and fade over time.” Choosing a microblading pen - over the treatment - mean that you not only save a huge amount of money, but you can also give your eyebrows a break from continuously applying make-up. “We wanted to create something that would give a similar effect but without the pain or commitment of the microblading tattooing process. A pen is amazing as it’s super long lasting but easily washes off.” As simple as it appears, there really is a no-fuss policy when it comes to microblading pens. “Just a few strokes of the pen will define your brows in seconds. The pigment is sheer so you can build it up gradually for a natural look that lasts all day” Charlotte recommends. These are the best microblading pens…

