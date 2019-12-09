Anyone who survived the Noughties knows the pain of trying to restore your brows back to their former (primary school) glory. While bushy, boyish brows seem to be the trend that’s never going away, it’s not so easy to fake them that way every morning and trust they’ll last until you get back home. So it’s no small wonder that such a huge buzz has been building around microblading and nanoblading, the semi-permanent tricks to waking up with fuller brows day after day, no pencil needed.

Since the procedure became mainstream a couple of years ago, Google searches and Instagram feeds have been flooded with every kind of question (if microblading hurts and how much it costs) and endless before-and-after pictures – including extreme black arches that look like they’ve been crafted with a whiteboard pen. The rise of questionable salons offering the service (with disastrous results) have been the cause of hundreds of pounds down the drain, and the embarrassment of nightmare brows for a year or more.