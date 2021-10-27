As soon as you mention wanting a permanent brow treatment, there is usually only one treatment that comes to mind – microblading. Circulated as a cult treatment for many, it is probably the treatment that most people opt for, but for me personally, I’d heard so many horror stories about the permanency of microblading and eventual colour fade, that I had to see if there was an alternative treatment to invest in.

With other options such as henna brows, brow lamination and ombre brows being a popular option, I still failed to find a treatment that was long-lasting, required little maintenance and was versatile enough to carve out a brow (even if faced with sparse brows like my own). Digging that bit deeper, I came across microshading, a semi-permanent brow treatment with little limit on the brow or shape it could create – suitable for all skin tones, natural-looking and long-lasting, it ticked all the boxes on what I wanted to achieve for my brows.