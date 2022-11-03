Not long but not short, mid-length hairstyles are undergoing something of a renaissance right now. From the collarbone bob to the subtle shag haircut, hairstyles with easy movement, airy layers and soft shapes have popped up on celebrities and red carpets, but also in the inspiration pictures being flashed to hairstylists up and down the country.

Well, according to Tom Smith, hair stylist, presenter and Evo international creative director, there’s one more mid-length coming to the fore this autumn: the midi flick.