10 beautiful minimalist and tiny tattoos from geometric shapes to linear patterns

If you’re on this gallery, chances are a tattoo has been sitting on your wishlist for quite some time.

With the stereotype that surrounds tattooing, you might have been put off by garish and bold designs or not have been able to find something that truly represents you. Well, a new era of tattooing has come forth - one that is simple, stylish and elegant.

Tattoo artists from Los Angeles to Tokyo are inking customers with minimalist designs from geometric shapes to delicate patterns. But that doesn’t mean these shapes and symbols have any less substance or meaning. In fact, they take the more subtle approach to capturing something significant such as the shape of the skyline of a city you grew up in, or the branch of a special tree.

Interested? There’s plenty of ideas from Pinterest here to inspire your very own minimalist tattoo (that might be one more thing to check off your to-do list).