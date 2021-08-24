Cognac wool co-ords, long camel coats and burgundy velvet – when we’re anticipating autumn, so many colours and textures come to mind. With nails, it’s always pretty formulaic; anything berry works, as do neutrals and caramel nails, and even pumpkin orange for the more adventurous. But we never think of bringing our spring and summertime pastel shades into the cooler season, which makes sense for some (neon yellow screams ‘poolside’) but not for the rest. Enter mint green: a versatile enough shade to carry into the cooler months (that actually works beautifully in winter, too) that suits absolutely everyone.

After a bit of an anticlimactic summer, so many of us feel the need to hang on to every last drop of it, or alternatively have an autumn reset – and here’s hoping we get a warm and vibrant September. We’ve been seeing #mintnails on TikTok for months now, but especially so in the past week with older ‘mintspo’ content gaining traction and trending. Maybe it’s the rush to squeeze in one last summer mani, or an antithesis to traditional trends; all we know is that we’re here for it.

With so many options, there’s bound to be a perfect shade of mint green for you. Either go for more vibrant mints that border on turquoise, or go down the vintage route with softer, muted shades of pale pea or barely-there melon. Gucci Beauty’s newly launched nail polish in Miriam Mint is a TikTok favourite: its retro Smeg fridge hue and shell pink bottle wouldn’t look amiss on Audrey Hepburn’s dressing table. Read on for our edit of the most flattering minty shades to add to your lineup now.

Gucci Vernis à Ongles Nail Polish in 719 Miriam Mint Best mint green nail polishes: Gucci Nail Polish in Melinda Mint For the quintessential mint green, look no further than Gucci’s retro offering – if you can bring yourself to unwrap the beautiful gifting paper it comes in… Shop Gucci Vernis à Ongles Nail Polish at Selfridges, £24 BUY NOW

Image: Getty/Vera Livchak