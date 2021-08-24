All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Forget warming cosy tones or safe neutrals – we’re holding onto the summer vibes for as long as possible with this trending shade.
Cognac wool co-ords, long camel coats and burgundy velvet – when we’re anticipating autumn, so many colours and textures come to mind. With nails, it’s always pretty formulaic; anything berry works, as do neutrals and caramel nails, and even pumpkin orange for the more adventurous. But we never think of bringing our spring and summertime pastel shades into the cooler season, which makes sense for some (neon yellow screams ‘poolside’) but not for the rest. Enter mint green: a versatile enough shade to carry into the cooler months (that actually works beautifully in winter, too) that suits absolutely everyone.
After a bit of an anticlimactic summer, so many of us feel the need to hang on to every last drop of it, or alternatively have an autumn reset – and here’s hoping we get a warm and vibrant September. We’ve been seeing #mintnails on TikTok for months now, but especially so in the past week with older ‘mintspo’ content gaining traction and trending. Maybe it’s the rush to squeeze in one last summer mani, or an antithesis to traditional trends; all we know is that we’re here for it.
With so many options, there’s bound to be a perfect shade of mint green for you. Either go for more vibrant mints that border on turquoise, or go down the vintage route with softer, muted shades of pale pea or barely-there melon. Gucci Beauty’s newly launched nail polish in Miriam Mint is a TikTok favourite: its retro Smeg fridge hue and shell pink bottle wouldn’t look amiss on Audrey Hepburn’s dressing table. Read on for our edit of the most flattering minty shades to add to your lineup now.
Gucci Vernis à Ongles Nail Polish in 719 Miriam Mint
For the quintessential mint green, look no further than Gucci’s retro offering – if you can bring yourself to unwrap the beautiful gifting paper it comes in…
CND Vinylux Long Wear Polish in Magical Topiary
Known for long-lasting, high shine finishes, CND’s gentle mint offering is one you’ll return to over and over.
Shop CND Vinylux Long Wear Polish in Magical Topiary at Nail Polish Direct, £8.95.
Essie Nail Polish in 99 Mint Candy Apple
One of the O.G. mint green shades, this one’s a touch more vibrant and brings out the best in every skin tone.
Shop Essie Nail Polish in 99 Mint Candy Apple at Boots, £7.99.
Manucurist Nail Polish in Mint
Vegan, cruelty-free and 9-free, this 84% bio-based formula’s made from potato, corn, cassava and cotton to keep nails healthy and happy.
Shop Manucurist Nail Polish in Mint at Elementary Beauty, £14.
Nailberry L'Oxygene Nail Lacquer in Minty Fresh
This icy mint green has a hint of grey, so any devotees to neutrals can dip their toes into the trend.
Shop Nailberry L’Oxygene Nail Lacquer in Minty Fresh at Lookfantastic, £15.
Peacci Nail Polish in Central Perk
This highly pigmented throwback as part of Peacci’s new 90s Baby collection is both vegan and cruelty-free.
OPI Nail Lacquer in That’s Hularious
If you like your greens more on the pea-side, this one’s a true pastel option with unbeatable shine.
Shop OPI Nail Lacquer in That’s Hularious at Feelunique, £12.50.
Image: Getty/Vera Livchak
Recommended by Ava Welsing-Kitcher
Beauty
Beauty
Beauty
Beauty
