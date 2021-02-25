Pretty Damn Good: the perfume this beauty entrepreneur relies on for a boost of confidence

For many of us, when we experience dehydrated, itchy skin in winter, we often turn to hydrating serums and nourishing moisturisers. But for Charis Udeh, it presented an opportunity to start formulating her own products.

Turning to her mother for her remedies (which had been passed down by her mother’s mother), the pair began to create skincare in their kitchen. For 10 years, Udeh formulated products for herself and her loved ones while balancing a career as a management consultant at Ernst & Young. However, as demand grew and after spotting a gap in the market, she decided to plunge into the world of being a beauty entrepreneur – and Kyalli Skin was born.