Whether it’s due to lockdown or simply ever-changing beauty trends, mascara seems to have fallen by the wayside over the past couple of years. Through lockdown I ditched my ever-favourite IT Cosmetics Superhero Mascara in favour of the much more natural-looking Victoria Beckham Future Lash Mascara – and didn’t give my lashes a second thought. Until now that is. Because 2022 is set to be the year that mascara has a major makeover and there are tons of new mascara formulas (and upcoming launches) that are giving lashes a modern update.