Mascara is making a major comeback in 2022: here are 5 of the best new formulas
Mascara is having a moment in 2022. Here are five brand new formulas I can’t get enough of…
Whether it’s due to lockdown or simply ever-changing beauty trends, mascara seems to have fallen by the wayside over the past couple of years. Through lockdown I ditched my ever-favourite IT Cosmetics Superhero Mascara in favour of the much more natural-looking Victoria Beckham Future Lash Mascara – and didn’t give my lashes a second thought. Until now that is. Because 2022 is set to be the year that mascara has a major makeover and there are tons of new mascara formulas (and upcoming launches) that are giving lashes a modern update.
Whether you’re a fan of big and bold lashes, want sky-high curl or are in the market for a formula that’ll help repair any eyelash extension-induced damage, you can bet there’s a new mascara for you. Here are five of my current favourites…
The best new mascaras for 2022
MACStack Mascara
Mac is bringing back bolder-than-ever eyelashes thanks to its brand new MACStack mascara. The formula is continuously buildable (seriously – you can apply 10+ layers without clumping) and it will stack on infinite layers of volume and length. Available with two different brushes – opt for The Mega Brush if you want instant volume or go for The Micro Brush if your lashes are naturally short and you’re after ultra-precise, controlled application.
Maybelline Colossal Curl Bounce Mascara
This mascara is no doubt the most viral formula in 2022 with over 195 million views on TikTok. Why? Because it lengthens, lifts and volumises lashes like a dream. The wand is nice and bendy, meaning it’s easy to wiggle into the root of the lashes and those trickier areas in the corners of your eye. Plus, at £10.99, it’s also pleasingly affordable.
Shop Maybelline Colossal Curl Bounce Mascara at Boots, £10.99
Diego Dalla Palma My Happy Toy Mascara
If you’re after that fluffy-looking, false-lash effect, then this is the mascara for you. It offers up to 24 hours of wear, coating each individual lash from root to tip with bold black pigments. But the best part is the inclusion of lash-fortifying ingredients. It’s infused with 2% SUPERLASH CPX, a combination of two powerful ingredients (vitaminised biotinyl-GHK matrikina and panthenol) which help to promote the rapid growth of keratin in the lash’s bulb while repairing and strengthening existing lashes. Expect naturally longer and fuller-looking lashes after 30 days of continued use. Impressive.
Shop Diego Dalla Palma My Happy Toy Mascara at Lookfantastic, £24
Lancôme Lash Idôle Waterproof Mascara
Fans of Lancôme’s bestselling Lash Idôle will be happy to hear about the brand-new waterproof update for 2022. It gives lashes the same lifted, 360º volume, but thanks to a new gel emulsion formula, the waterproof update won’t budge, smudge or crumble throughout the day. Perfect for feather-light, fanned-out lashes for up to 24 hours of wear.
YSL Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara
If drama is what you’re after: this is the mascara for you. YSL has a great track record when it comes to mascara formulas, and thankfully, 2022’s newest launch doesn’t disappoint. Promising a 200% increase in lash volume, this mega-mascara really does deliver. One coat gives lashes that feathery, fluttery look – but layer two or three coats and you’re in for major lift, curl and length. It’s long-lasting and doesn’t smudge throughout the day either. Win.
