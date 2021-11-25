As far as dream jobs go, beauty buying has to top the list. Just image: a job that requires you to seek out the coolest new make-up brands and most innovative skincare lines for a living. Epic.

Given that it’s an integral part of their job description to keep their fingers on the pulse of the beauty zeitgeist, beauty buyers are the perfect experts to ask which hair, make-up and skincare gifts are likely to top every beauty obsessive’s wishlist this Christmas. Below, they each share their respective store’s most popular beauty gift sets – but move fast, it’s likely they won’t stick around for too long.