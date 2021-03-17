From haircuts and hair colouring to facials and manicures, these are the beauty treatments we’re all rushing to book
- Hanna Ibraheem
Beauty bookings service Treatwell reported a 432% spike in bookings after salons were given a tentative reopening date for 12 April.
Beauty and hair salons are set to reopen in less than a month.
After 12 months of seeing beauty businesses forced to close with every lockdown, Boris Johnson finally announced that they’ll be able to reopen on 12 April at the earliest. And unsurprisingly, the news led to a (virtual) stampede.
Within 24 hours of the Prime Minister’s announcement on 22 February, beauty bookings service Treatwell saw a huge 432% spike in bookings. But some beauty treatments proved to be significantly more popular than others.
According to Treatwell, hair appointments reigned supreme, representing 47% of bookings. Predictably, haircuts were the most popular type of hair bookings, with many of us desperate for a chop.
This was swiftly followed by hair colour appointments, which included a steep peak for a full head of highlights and a significant increase in balayage.
Next up on the list were face treatments and hair removal, taking up 18% of post-lockdown bookings each.
While ‘regular facials’ are the most popular type of face treatment – undoubtedly spurred by the effects of face masks and lockdown stress – there has also been a rise in interest surrounding microdermabrasion and acne treatments. As for waxing, bookings for a Hollywood wax has proven to be the most popular option.
Nail treatments, particularly two-week manicures like shellac, accounted for 9% of bookings, while massages took up 8%, signalling a rise in our attention to self-care. Let’s hope that continues.
