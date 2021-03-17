Beauty and hair salons are set to reopen in less than a month.

After 12 months of seeing beauty businesses forced to close with every lockdown, Boris Johnson finally announced that they’ll be able to reopen on 12 April at the earliest. And unsurprisingly, the news led to a (virtual) stampede.

Within 24 hours of the Prime Minister’s announcement on 22 February, beauty bookings service Treatwell saw a huge 432% spike in bookings. But some beauty treatments proved to be significantly more popular than others.

According to Treatwell, hair appointments reigned supreme, representing 47% of bookings. Predictably, haircuts were the most popular type of hair bookings, with many of us desperate for a chop.