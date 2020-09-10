The sustainable beauty brands making a real difference

The last few years have seen growing amounts of incredibly impressive sustainability efforts from the beauty industry. There was a time when brands were being criticised for using too much packaging, for not making recycling easy enough, and for contributing too much to plastic pollution, amongst other issues.

Research by Maybelline says that 146 million make-up products are produced every year in the UK alone. With only 32% of make-up users regularly recycling make-up, there’s still a lot of change that needs to happen but it’s fair to say we’re definitely going in the right direction.