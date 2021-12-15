Mulled Wine Nails

“Mulled wine” nails is the jammy, sumptuous Christmas trend we’re really into this year

Posted by for Beauty

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Because pairing your nails with your beverage is exactly what we’re about. 

Hear me out – festive beauty doesn’t have to be naff. In fact, there are ways to nod to the frosty season without raiding the fancy dress cupboard. From party hair (which is just as fun and joyful worn inside your own home, by the way), to artful Christmas nail designs and glittering make-up, there are myriad options to bring the season’s glad tidings to your style. 

My favourite, you ask? Well, it would have to be mulled wine nails, of course.  

Model Hailey Bieber wears dark red ‘mulled wine’ nails.

Jammy, rich and undeniably fruity, mulled wine nails are the deep reds and dark rouges gracing our feeds and fingers right now. Timeless and sophisticated, it’s a shade that suits all undertones and nail shapes. 

Whether you choose the darker shades of a sumptuous pinot noir or the lighter, more pinky reds of a ready-made mulled bottle, there’s really no wrong way to wear it. Here are the seven shades we love for Christmas 2021.

Main image: Stylist

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Topics

Share this article