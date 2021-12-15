All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Because pairing your nails with your beverage is exactly what we’re about.
Hear me out – festive beauty doesn’t have to be naff. In fact, there are ways to nod to the frosty season without raiding the fancy dress cupboard. From party hair (which is just as fun and joyful worn inside your own home, by the way), to artful Christmas nail designs and glittering make-up, there are myriad options to bring the season’s glad tidings to your style.
My favourite, you ask? Well, it would have to be mulled wine nails, of course.
Model Hailey Bieber wears dark red ‘mulled wine’ nails.
Jammy, rich and undeniably fruity, mulled wine nails are the deep reds and dark rouges gracing our feeds and fingers right now. Timeless and sophisticated, it’s a shade that suits all undertones and nail shapes.
Whether you choose the darker shades of a sumptuous pinot noir or the lighter, more pinky reds of a ready-made mulled bottle, there’s really no wrong way to wear it. Here are the seven shades we love for Christmas 2021.
OPI Nail Polish in We The Female
Essie Original Nail Polish in Berry Naughty
Orly Crawford's Wine Nail Polish
Nails Inc. Gel Effect in Kensington Passage
Nailberry Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Le Temps Des Cerises
Sally Hansen Colour Therapy Nail Polish in Un-Wined
My Mood Nail Polish in Lover
Main image: Stylist