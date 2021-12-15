Hear me out – festive beauty doesn’t have to be naff. In fact, there are ways to nod to the frosty season without raiding the fancy dress cupboard. From party hair (which is just as fun and joyful worn inside your own home, by the way), to artful Christmas nail designs and glittering make-up, there are myriad options to bring the season’s glad tidings to your style.

My favourite, you ask? Well, it would have to be mulled wine nails, of course.