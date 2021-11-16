These products are personal classics for a reason – we know and trust that we can count on them in a time-pinch or when we’re away from home. They’ve won their place in our staple make-up routines , and for that they must be applauded.

Can I hear a little commotion for the hardworking products in our make-up bags ? Whether it’s the waterproof mascara that doesn’t budge but for a rainstorm, the have-you-been-away bronzer that gets religiously rebought, or the buttery cleansing balm that melts it all away.

However, occasionally a beauty product comes along to displace an old favourite. For me, this was the case with multipurpose make-up sticks.

Designed to be used on multiple areas of the face or body, multipurpose make-up sticks do the job of two or three separate products. Some work as a blusher, lip colour and eyeshadow. Others can be used as foundation and concealer. A few are highlighter-primer duos.

The USP of multipurpose make-up sticks is that you get more bang for your buck and can cut down on a product (or three) when out and about. Here are nine of the best out there right now.