multipurpose sticks

9 multipurpose make-up sticks to use and travel with this busy party season

Posted by for Beauty

Create a capsule make-up bag by including products that can do two or three jobs this winter with highlighter-priming duos, eye-lip-cheek colours and foundation-concealer-contour hybrids.

Can I hear a little commotion for the hardworking products in our make-up bags? Whether it’s the waterproof mascara that doesn’t budge but for a rainstorm, the have-you-been-away bronzer that gets religiously rebought, or the buttery cleansing balm that melts it all away. 

These products are personal classics for a reason – we know and trust that we can count on them in a time-pinch or when we’re away from home. They’ve won their place in our staple make-up routines, and for that they must be applauded. 

However, occasionally a beauty product comes along to displace an old favourite. For me, this was the case with multipurpose make-up sticks. 

Designed to be used on multiple areas of the face or body, multipurpose make-up sticks do the job of two or three separate products. Some work as a blusher, lip colour and eyeshadow. Others can be used as foundation and concealer. A few are highlighter-primer duos. 

The USP of multipurpose make-up sticks is that you get more bang for your buck and can cut down on a product (or three) when out and about. Here are nine of the best out there right now. 

  • Nars Cosmetics The Multiple

    Best multipurpose stick – Nars

    Combine your blush, highlight, eye and lip colour in one product that fits in the palm of your hand. Nars’ cult multipurpose stick, aptly named The Multiple easily adds life and luminosity to the face and comes in a super-blendable, sheer formula. 

    Shop Nars Cosmetics The Multiple at Cult Beauty, £30

    buy now

  • Jones Road Lip and Cheek Stick

    Best multipurpose stick – Jones Road

    One of my all-time favourite make-up products, the relatively new Jones Road multipurpose stick is a brilliant burst of lip and cheek colour in a smooth, matte case. Creamy and blendable it feels hydrating and dewy on the skin and buffs into the perfect flush. What more can you ask for? 

    Shop Jones Road Lip and Cheek Stick, £30.50

    buy now

  • Nudestix Nudies Bloom

    Best multipurpose stick – Nudestix

    A long-wearing and water-resistant choice, Nudestix’ multipurpose stick provides medium-pigment with a dewy, radiant finish. Use on the cheeks for a healthy flush or on the eyes and lips to accent your look. For a monochromatic effect, use the same stick on all three. 

    Shop NUDESTIX Nudies Bloom at Lookfantastic, £30

    buy now

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Main image: Stylist

Topics

Share this article