Create a capsule make-up bag by including products that can do two or three jobs this winter with highlighter-priming duos, eye-lip-cheek colours and foundation-concealer-contour hybrids.
Can I hear a little commotion for the hardworking products in our make-up bags? Whether it’s the waterproof mascara that doesn’t budge but for a rainstorm, the have-you-been-away bronzer that gets religiously rebought, or the buttery cleansing balm that melts it all away.
These products are personal classics for a reason – we know and trust that we can count on them in a time-pinch or when we’re away from home. They’ve won their place in our staple make-up routines, and for that they must be applauded.
However, occasionally a beauty product comes along to displace an old favourite. For me, this was the case with multipurpose make-up sticks.
Designed to be used on multiple areas of the face or body, multipurpose make-up sticks do the job of two or three separate products. Some work as a blusher, lip colour and eyeshadow. Others can be used as foundation and concealer. A few are highlighter-primer duos.
The USP of multipurpose make-up sticks is that you get more bang for your buck and can cut down on a product (or three) when out and about. Here are nine of the best out there right now.
Nars Cosmetics The Multiple
Combine your blush, highlight, eye and lip colour in one product that fits in the palm of your hand. Nars’ cult multipurpose stick, aptly named The Multiple easily adds life and luminosity to the face and comes in a super-blendable, sheer formula.
Jones Road Lip and Cheek Stick
One of my all-time favourite make-up products, the relatively new Jones Road multipurpose stick is a brilliant burst of lip and cheek colour in a smooth, matte case. Creamy and blendable it feels hydrating and dewy on the skin and buffs into the perfect flush. What more can you ask for?
Shop Jones Road Lip and Cheek Stick, £30.50
Nudestix Nudies Bloom
A long-wearing and water-resistant choice, Nudestix’ multipurpose stick provides medium-pigment with a dewy, radiant finish. Use on the cheeks for a healthy flush or on the eyes and lips to accent your look. For a monochromatic effect, use the same stick on all three.
Shop NUDESTIX Nudies Bloom at Lookfantastic, £30
Hourglass Vanish Flash Highlighting Stick
Weightless, long-wearing and soft-focus you can use Hourglass’ multipurpose stick in a number of ways: either dotted around the face for an under-make-up glow or as a last illuminating step.
Shop Hourglass Vanish Flash Highlighting Stick at Cult Beauty, £45
BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Hydrating Foundation and Concealer Stick
Use this multipurpose stick as a base, concealer or contour – it comes in 16 shades and combines moisturiser, SPF and make-up in one handy medium-high coverage stick.
Shop BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Hydrating Foundation and Concealer Stick at Cult Beauty, £30
Smashbox L.A. Lights Blendable Lip and Cheek Colour
This “multipurpose illuminator” works on lips and cheek for a glowy natural sheen. The stick comes with an added buffing brush to diffuse the sheer veil of shimmery colour into the skin.
Shop Smashbox L.A. Lights Blendable Lip and Cheek Colour at Lookfantastic, £24.70
Clinique Chubby Stick Cheek Colour Balm
One of Clinique’s most versatile products, Chubby Sticks can be used on the cheeks or lips for a hydrating burst of creamy colour.
Chantecaille Real Skin and Eye and Face Stick
Switch your separate foundation and concealer for one stick that does both. Chantecaille’s featherlight concealing formula seamlessly blends, blurring into a velvet finish.
Shop Chantecaille Real Skin and Eye and Face Stick at Cult Beauty, £57
Burberry Fresh Glow Gel Stick Foundation and Concealer
Another foundation-concealer hybrid, Burberry’s glowing gel formula is enriched with aloe vera to soothe and hydrate. Plus, you can build the coverage up to the level you prefer between medium and high.
Shop Burberry Fresh Glow Gel Stick Foundation and Concealer at Lookfantastic, £27
