“I’m obsessed with saving nail art ideas on Instagram – here are 19 of my favourites for summer”

I’m an absolute sucker for a minimal nail art manicure. For me, the more simplistic and barely-there the design is, the better. And boy does my Instagram algorithm know it. If you were to take a quick scroll through my discover page, you’d be bombarded with pictures of dainty designs and colour-pop manicures – in fact, I’m getting to a point where there’s way too many to ever try and recreate IRL.

But while Instagram might be full of dreamy designs, have you ever sat down at your local nail salon and been completely devoid of inspo? That’s where I can help you.

Whether you’re specifically searching for a style that you can take to your favourite manicurist or (like me) you’re just obsessed with nail art images, here are 19 of my favourite nail art inspiration pictures for summer 2022. Get screenshotting.