The announcement came almost a week after hairdressers opened their doors to the public. For Sharmadean Reid MBE, founder of Beautystack, yesterday’s announcement came a week too late, as the rest of the beauty industry experienced an agonising wait to see whether they’d be able to follow suit.

“Beauty and hair have been categorised together for all guidelines up until [the reopening of hair salons was announced on 3 July] and it was a bit baffling because if you don’t provide separate guidelines, it’s strange to treat them separately when it comes to reopening,” Reid told stylist.co.uk.

“What they represent is a male-ocracy and not a democracy.”

The announcement also raised questions about how the government thinks three days is enough notice to restart a business after being closed for months.

Sherrille Riley, founder of Nails & Brows Mayfair, says: “We are of course extremely excited, relieved and happy to be given the green light to re-open but the lack of notice is slightly frustrating.

“Of course we have been gearing ourselves up on the health and safety front to re-open but there are other factors on the business planning side to consider and three days’ notice is frustrating. For example the majority of our team are women (and mothers) and will now have to look to arrange emergency childcare.”

“The restrictions for our type of business are extremely inconvenient and for us personally not economically viable. As well as nails, our revenue comes from the brow treatments we offer. Removing these treatments from the menu, in addition to the reduced capacity for our nail treatments (due to social distancing rules), means we will re-open with additional losses.”