Nails bars and beauty salons reopening: these are the treatments that are off limits
- Posted by
- Hanna Ibraheem
- Published
Eyebrow waxing? No. Beard trimming? Yes, of course.
Yesterday, the Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden announced that nails bars and beauty salons could reopen their doors on 13 July.
Not long after, though, details emerged stating that some close contact treatments will not be permitted. This includes eyebrow threading, facial treatments, eyelash treatments, microblading, make-up application, dermarolling, dermaplaning, face waxing/sugaring/threading and electrolysis on the face.
Meaning many beauticians and people in the beauty industry who got their hopes up were suddenly left in the dark once again. Alongside their frustration, questions were also raised about the restriction of treatments on the face when beard trimming is allowed.
Millie Kendall MBE, CEO of The British Beauty Council, said: “The decision to broaden the scope of available hair and beauty services will allow many more beauty professionals to get back to work, and will also allow customers to benefit from a range of beauty treatments which can be carried out safely for both client and practitioner.
“It’s a positive step, but we are still only part of the way there. We will keep working closely with governing bodies and supporting everyone in beauty until we are able to achieve the full-reinvigorated beauty industry we all want.”
The announcement came almost a week after hairdressers opened their doors to the public. For Sharmadean Reid MBE, founder of Beautystack, yesterday’s announcement came a week too late, as the rest of the beauty industry experienced an agonising wait to see whether they’d be able to follow suit.
“Beauty and hair have been categorised together for all guidelines up until [the reopening of hair salons was announced on 3 July] and it was a bit baffling because if you don’t provide separate guidelines, it’s strange to treat them separately when it comes to reopening,” Reid told stylist.co.uk.
“What they represent is a male-ocracy and not a democracy.”
The announcement also raised questions about how the government thinks three days is enough notice to restart a business after being closed for months.
Sherrille Riley, founder of Nails & Brows Mayfair, says: “We are of course extremely excited, relieved and happy to be given the green light to re-open but the lack of notice is slightly frustrating.
“Of course we have been gearing ourselves up on the health and safety front to re-open but there are other factors on the business planning side to consider and three days’ notice is frustrating. For example the majority of our team are women (and mothers) and will now have to look to arrange emergency childcare.”
“The restrictions for our type of business are extremely inconvenient and for us personally not economically viable. As well as nails, our revenue comes from the brow treatments we offer. Removing these treatments from the menu, in addition to the reduced capacity for our nail treatments (due to social distancing rules), means we will re-open with additional losses.”
Despite the government’s statements about the importance of kickstarting the economy, the UK beauty industry – which makes a total contribution of £28 billion annually – will continue to suffer until further advice is given.
“You simply cannot have a conversation about reinvigorating the beauty economy without involving the beauty pro’s who operate within it,” says Reid. “Beauty therapists are not just in the business of making people look pretty. They are essential in supporting their clients mental health.
“Combating loneliness and supporting clients’ mental health is an informal role that we will continue to play forever and, for that, I would really like to see people understand and honour this more.”
How can we help?
“Publicly share your sentiment on salons vs. pubs,” says Reid. “We’ve had some really great reactions from great women like Scarlett Curtis and Candice Brathwaite, who have said ‘pedicures, not pints’. Write to MPs and support your local beauty pros, either by reaching out or booking a virtual appointment, if you can.”
“The most important thing we want is to not have people redundant and not have a high street that’s completely empty,” she adds. “The very first people to go back to work was construction. Why construction? It’s all male-dominated industries that have been allowed to get back to normal.”
As for female entrepreneurs that are currently struggling, Reid advises putting pressure on your local MPs. “Also, stay strong and share information. Show clients that you’ve prepared and you’re Covid-secure.”
Main image: Getty