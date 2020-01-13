Beauty

Nail art inspiration: from Beyoncé to Jennifer Lopez, these are nail art trends to know for 2020

Kiran Meeda
beyonce celebrity nail art inspiration

From simple french tips, milky nails and Christmas themed nails to star designs, we’ve rounded up the best celebrity nail art. 

Nail art has been prominent in beauty routines for longer than you’d think. The ancient Egyptians used henna to colour their nails and in 1830 we saw the world’s first modern manicure.

In more recent times nail art has been extra, it’s been nude and it’s been embellished in more creative ways than ever before. 

2019 was the year of the gradient nail, the new french tip nails, clear nails and classic pops of bold colour. As for 2020, we’re starting to see embellishment both subtle and a little too much as well as the ombre, milky nails trend.

Celebrities sporting nail art 

  • Beyoncé

    A fashion and beauty chameleon, Beyoncé is always one to change her looks and her nails are no exception.

    More recently the singer wore matching burgundy and white block colour and striped nails to match with the colour theme for her active wear brand, Ivy Park’s first collaboration with Adidas.

  • Kaia Gerber

    The model life calls for adaptability when it comes to beauty, and Kaia Gerber is always giving us beauty inspiration - from her iconic short bob hairstyle to her fashion looks.

    Sticking with the milky nails trend, the model wore milky nails with blue, green, orange and yellow french tips. Taking a classic and updating it slightly - it’s what we love to see.

  • Jennifer Lopez

    Hustlers was one of the most talked about films of 2019, and Jennifer Lopez is a triple threat that keeps on giving.

    J-Lo and Versace have had a longstanding relationship, what with that green dress at the Grammys making a resurgence last year, but to start off 2020 the actress’s nails have been on Versace overload. Black and gold embellishments as well as the Versace emblem are bringing chunky embellished nails back.

  • Regina King

    After winning her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2019 and now leading HBO’s TV show Watchmen, Regina King has had a packed year.

    Her nails on the other hand, clear with blue graphic liner on the outermost part. It’s a sign that not all nails have to be bold to make a statement.

  • Rita Ora

    Christmas has been and gone in a flash and festive nails for 2019 were varied to say the least. The singer and currently judge on the singing competition show, The Masked Singer is constantly switching up her looks and her nails to end the year didn’t disappoint.

    Clear nails were a big feature of last year’s nail looks, and the multicoloured miniature metallic stars stroke the perfect balance between very Christmas and very subtle. 

  • Lily Allen

    For those obsessed with wearable, yet glamorous nails, Lily Allen is too. She regularly posts her nail art and even the compliments she gets from them.

    Her ombré blue milky nails with top coats of glitter and white snowflake embellishments are the definition of Christmas glitz.

  • Lizzo

    The rapper garnered eight nominations at last year’s Grammys as well as having a huge impact on the body positivity movement and it was most definitely her year.

    Her nails varied throughout the year, but one of the standouts has to be the two-tone pink drip nails. 

