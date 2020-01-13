Nail art has been prominent in beauty routines for longer than you’d think. The ancient Egyptians used henna to colour their nails and in 1830 we saw the world’s first modern manicure.

In more recent times nail art has been extra, it’s been nude and it’s been embellished in more creative ways than ever before.

2019 was the year of the gradient nail, the new french tip nails, clear nails and classic pops of bold colour. As for 2020, we’re starting to see embellishment both subtle and a little too much as well as the ombre, milky nails trend.