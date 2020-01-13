Nail art inspiration: from Beyoncé to Jennifer Lopez, these are nail art trends to know for 2020
- Kiran Meeda
From simple french tips, milky nails and Christmas themed nails to star designs, we’ve rounded up the best celebrity nail art.
Nail art has been prominent in beauty routines for longer than you’d think. The ancient Egyptians used henna to colour their nails and in 1830 we saw the world’s first modern manicure.
In more recent times nail art has been extra, it’s been nude and it’s been embellished in more creative ways than ever before.
2019 was the year of the gradient nail, the new french tip nails, clear nails and classic pops of bold colour. As for 2020, we’re starting to see embellishment both subtle and a little too much as well as the ombre, milky nails trend.
Celebrities sporting nail art
Beyoncé
Kaia Gerber
Jennifer Lopez
Regina King
Rita Ora
Lily Allen
Lizzo
Main Image: Getty Images