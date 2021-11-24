If you’ve ever sat in a nail salon, chances are you know the feeling of panic-picking the wrong nail colour. “It’ll be fine,” you convince yourself as the excitement of what you hoped your hands would look like slips away. “I wanted a bright red,” you say, harking back to the seven saved photos of deep burgundy sitting in your camera roll.

Between rushing the colour choice (hate you, nail polish wheel of doom!) to not feeling confident to speak up when the first wrong slick of paint has been applied, there are a number of reasons you leave feeling worse than when you entered. And I for one empathise.

Until recently, I had never received a manicure I didn’t instantly regret. From picking the wrong shade to fluffing the shape and length, there was always something that didn’t go quite right.