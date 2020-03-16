As coronavirus continues to dominate our headlines, it’s understandable that the illness will also have an impact on our day-to-day lives.

From people rushing out to panic-buy toilet roll to offices and trains emptying out as more and more of us begin to work from home, we’re all taking steps to ensure the illness doesn’t spread.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the government, one of the most important things we can do is making sure we wash our hands frequently. “Washing your hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub kills viruses that may be on your hands,” states WHO on its website.