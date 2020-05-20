What will nail salon appointments be like after lockdown?

“Salons already have a very high standard of hygiene however, it needs to step up even more and more rigid protocols will need to be put in place,” says Kalnina.

“I don’t think that salons will be able to permit walk-ins and therefore may need to operate on a appointment only basis. Also, salons might need to reduce their available nail stations to allow two-metre social distancing between clients. I think it would be a fair presumption to say that to be able to book in with your favourite nail technician you may experience a two to three times longer wait-time to get an available slot.

“I predict salons may consider having no waiting areas, clients might be expected to arrive just before their appointment and without being late. Clients may no longer be allowed to bring partners, friends or kids to their appointments and salon spaces might be stripped back for effective and easy cleaning.

“Before the appointment, nail technicians should check if customers and anyone in their household have had any flu-like symptoms for the last seven days. Due to the close contact of nail appointments, nail technicians should have prepared appropriate PPE, like masks, face shields, gloves, disposable aprons. They may offer face masks for sale if the customer doesn’t have one.

“During the appointment, nail technicians should use disposable single use tools where possible. Once the appointment is over, nails salons should allow at least 15 minutes between customers to ensure stations are properly disinfected and cleaned. Non-disposable equipment should also be thoroughly cleaned and then sterilised between each customer.”