For newbie nail technician Maisie Manktelow, the last year has been spent fully immersing herself in the beauty industry while building relationships with clients that she never expected.

“I started off doing nails in the evenings and on Saturdays as a hobby alongside my PA job, and from there it has grown to be my full-time job,” she says. “I didn’t realise just how many friends I would make from being a nail technician – in fact, one of my bridesmaids started off as my nail client.”

Over the course of the year, Manktelow has become more skilled as a nail technician, but she’s also been developing relationships with her clients that she never expected.

“They know that they can speak to me about anything and everything and it will stay between us,” she says. “It’s important to cultivate a safe space for them to relax and unwind and that is what I try to provide each day.”

While the role of a nail technician is focused on nail design and nail care, we can’t deny the impact they have on those who come and lay their hands at their tables.

To be able to provide a listening ear, support and advice amid tough times is not easy – and it’s something many nail techs find themselves doing on a day-to-day basis.

“You really get to build personal relationships with some clients, getting to know all about their lives, families, friends and more,” says Francis. “And during these appointments, I want my clients to feel pampered but also safe. Those few hours are dedicated to self-care and my client is my priority during that time.”