7 nail trends from the A/W23 catwalks that you’ll want to try immediately

Truth be told, there hasn’t always been as much of a spotlight on nails as there is right now. Where manicures were once more of an afterthought at fashion week, the times are very much a-changing, and now the colours, shapes and designs are just as important as the hair, make-up and the clothes themselves – and rightly so.

Of course, nobody can deny that a lot of manicure trends are set by celebrities (and by ‘celebrities’ we mostly mean Hailey Bieber and Hailey Bieber alone), but it’s always worth seeing what different fashion designers and their nail teams have created. Because let us tell you this for nothing: some of the looks we saw backstage at the autumn/winter 2023 shows across New York, London, Paris and Milan are definitely worth having on your radar.