7 nail trends from the A/W23 catwalks that you’ll want to try immediately
The colours and designs spotted backstage throughout fashion month are serving as serious inspiration.
Truth be told, there hasn’t always been as much of a spotlight on nails as there is right now. Where manicures were once more of an afterthought at fashion week, the times are very much a-changing, and now the colours, shapes and designs are just as important as the hair, make-up and the clothes themselves – and rightly so.
Of course, nobody can deny that a lot of manicure trends are set by celebrities (and by ‘celebrities’ we mostly mean Hailey Bieber and Hailey Bieber alone), but it’s always worth seeing what different fashion designers and their nail teams have created. Because let us tell you this for nothing: some of the looks we saw backstage at the autumn/winter 2023 shows across New York, London, Paris and Milan are definitely worth having on your radar.
From the smoky half-moon design seen at Nensi Dojaka to the V-shaped tips at Elisabetta Franchi and the minimal, clean nails at Emilia Wickstead, there’s something to suit all tastes and get your creative juices flowing. Here, we’ve rounded up the standout looks, so prepare to screengrab your favourites and show them to your nail tech at your next appointment…
Smoky moons at Nensi Dojaka
Dark tips at Edward Crutchley
'V' manicure at Elisabetta Franchi
Minimalist neutrals at Emilia Wickstead
Naked moons at David Koma
Off-kilter chrome at Off-White
Clean and glossy at Annie's Ibiza
Main image: Getty