Summer nail trends: these are the manicures to request at your next salon appointment

From rainbow-hued French tips to pearlescent shell, here are this summer’s biggest nail trends.

Beauty lovers rejoiced when nail salons reopened their doors to the public.

In fact, beauty booking service Treatwell saw a 606% increase in daily bookings for nail treatments compared to before lockdown.

But after months of waiting, there’s just one question: what should you get for your first post-lockdown manicure?

Here, we run through this summer’s biggest nail trends to give you inspiration for your next salon appointment.

  • Caramel nails

    Caramel nails look gorgeous on all skin tones, but particularly those with yellow undertones. This indulgent nail trend works all year round and the yellow-brown tones work well with all outfits, too.

    Discover Stylist’s explanation of how to do the caramel nail trend.

  • Yellow nails

    Not only is yellow an uplifting colour, it also looks beautiful against all skin tones. Plus, there’s plenty of variations to try; from golden sunshine and pastel buttercup shades to rich mustard and golden honey tones.

    Discover Stylist’s explanation of how to do the yellow nail trend.

  • Shell nails

    This nail trend is a grown-up version of metallic nails. To achieve shell nails, all you need is a pearlescent nail polish in a neutral or pastel shade. These type of nail polishes contain light reflecting particles, meaning your fingertips will constantly catch the light.

    Discover Stylist’s explanation of how to do the shell nail trend.

  • White nails

    There’s a reason a crisp white t-shirt and a tailored white shirt are the epitome of chic in the fashion world. The fresh, clean colour helps you look pulled together without much effort – and this is true for nails, too.

    Discover Stylist’s explanation of how to do the white nail trend.

  • Rainbow nails

    Rainbow nails are an easy way to bring some joy to your fingertips. From all-over stripes to multicoloured French tips, there’s so many different ways to nail (sorry) the trend.

    Discover Stylist’s explanation of how to do the rainbow nail trend.

  • Ombre nails

    Unable to choose between two shades? Go for both. Ombre nails involve creating a seamless gradient between two of more colours on your nail. The nail polishes can be from the same colour family, or you could use shades that completely clash – there are no rules.

    Discover Stylist’s explanation of how to do the ombre nail trend.

Main image: courtesy of Metta Francis/Nails by Mets

