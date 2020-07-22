Summer nail trends: these are the manicures to request at your next salon appointment
From rainbow-hued French tips to pearlescent shell, here are this summer’s biggest nail trends.
Beauty lovers rejoiced when nail salons reopened their doors to the public.
In fact, beauty booking service Treatwell saw a 606% increase in daily bookings for nail treatments compared to before lockdown.
But after months of waiting, there’s just one question: what should you get for your first post-lockdown manicure?
Here, we run through this summer’s biggest nail trends to give you inspiration for your next salon appointment.
Caramel nails
Yellow nails
Shell nails
White nails
Rainbow nails
Ombre nails
Main image: courtesy of Metta Francis/Nails by Mets