If you’re a fan of watching make-up tutorials on YouTube then we’re guessing you’ll already be well acquainted with Natasha Denona. The internet-famous beauty brand has gathered a cult following thanks to its seriously luxe eyeshadow palettes and ultra high-pigment liquid lipsticks. But with palette prices ranging from £41 to £205, it begs the question: what’s so great about Natasha Denona and are the prices really worth it?

Who is Natasha Denona?

Natasha Denona is a Croatian-born make-up artist with over 20 years’ experience in the industry. She’s worked with the likes of Bar Refaeli and Gal Gadot and won numerous make-up artist awards. She also founded the Natasha Denona Makeup Academy, helping other aspiring MUAs launch successful careers. In 2016 she launched her eponymous make-up line which has now become a global phenomenon, thanks to its iconic glowing complexions and seriously mesmerising eye make-up looks.

Why is Natasha Denona so expensive?

While Natasha Denona may have reached cult status in the YouTube-sphere, there is a bit of an elephant in the room. Natasha Denona products are expensive, making them a serious investment for most shoppers. But what is it that justifies selling an eyeshadow palette for £200+? “We use the best materials in the world, I never touch cheap ingredients,” Natasha told The Cut. Formulated in Italy (one of the most expensive countries to manufacture luxury cosmetics), Natasha’s unique eyeshadow formulas use ingredients such as crushed pearls and crystals to give her eyeshadows an intense metallic finish. Natasha also claims that the pan sizes of each eyeshadow are also ‘significantly larger’ than the pan sizes of competing eyeshadow brands, meaning your palette will last longer than most, making the price more justifiable.

All Natasha Denona cosmetics are also 100% cruelty free.

What are the best Natasha Denona products?

While some of the Natasha Denona products might be seriously expensive, there’s no denying that this luxury price-tag isn’t reflected in the brand’s quality. Natasha Denona products are famous for their incredible colour payoff on all skin tones and their unrivalled buttery blendability. From the priciest of eyeshadow palettes to the infamous highlighters, if you’re saving up for some Natasha Denona products, these are our all time favourites…

Natasha Denona Glam Palette, £60 Perfect for creating timeless smokey-eye looks, Natasha Denona’s Glam Palette contains 15 buttery smooth pigments to suit all skin tones. What we also love about this palette is that each eyeshadow is labelled with where you should apply it, meaning it’s a palette and tutorial in one. Buy now

Natasha Denona Bronze Palette, £60 Consider the Natasha Denona Bronze Palette your go-to summertime palette. Containing 15 ultra-warm toned shadows, there are mattes, shimmers and glitters meaning you can mix up your looks from an everyday wash of colour to a full-on evening smokey-eye. Buy now

Natasha Denona Love Cheek Duo, £38 This creamy blush and highlighter duo is perfect for creating a natural-looking dewiness to the skin. The gel-powder texture is beautifully buildable and super soft to blend, leaving your skin with a lit-from-with glow. Buy now

Natasha Denona Eyeshadow Palette 28, £205 It’s the one worth the big bucks, but if you’re an eyeshadow lover then this is the ultimate palette for you. This 28-pan palette features a spectrum of cool and warm toned sea greens, terracottas and hazelnut shades with gorgeously iridescent, sparkling finishes. Buy now

Natasha Denona Mark Your Lips Liquid Lipstick, £21 Natasha Denona’s stunning matte and opaque liquid lipsticks give powerful pigment in just one sweep. The long-lasting formula won’t crack, crumble or flake instead promising full-coverage colour that will last all day long. Buy now

Natasha Denona Duo Glow in Alba, £33 Natasha Denona’s Duo Glow Highlighters are perfect for recreating a gorgeously radiant complexion. Made with real crushed duo-chrome pearls, this all in one multipurpose highlighter leaves skin with a supernatural glow. Buy now

Want to be the first to hear about our exclusive reader competitions, offers and discounts? Sign up for the Competitions + Offers email Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy