Today is National Crown Day in the US. Here’s why it’s important

The Crown Coalition has declared today [3 July] the first ever National Crown Day in the US.

Marking the first anniversary of the signing of the CROWN Act, National Crown Day is a day to stand in solidarity with black people and the right to wear their natural hair without fear of discrimination.

The CROWN Act, which stands for “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair”, is a law that makes race-based hair discrimination illegal. This includes discrimination in the workplace and the denial of employment and educational opportunities because of hair texture or protective hairstyles.

On 3 July 2019, California became the first state to ban hair discrimination. Since then, New York, Washington, Colorado, Maryland and Virginia have also passed the CROWN Act as law.