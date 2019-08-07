The best natural deodorants that are aluminium free, eco-friendly and actually work

I grew up using aluminium-free deodorants - my mum was convinced they caused breast cancer thanks to their sweat-blocking properties and unpronounceable chemicals. After rebelling in university and using antiperspirants that would see me through a sweaty student union night to an 8am lecture, my underarms turned dark grey.

It was bacteria reacting to the aluminium that my underarms obviously weren’t used to, so I hastily returned back to the aluminium-free life. I’ve finally found a number of deodorants and one antiperspirant which do actually work (even in this year’s heatwave) – and smell pretty amazing. And if I’ve learned one thing after years of trialling different formulas, my number one tip is this: apply twice the amount that you would normally for best results, and keep one in your bag/at your desk to top up once or twice during the day. It’s a small change to your daily routine and seems like a pain, but it’s more than worth it.