Characterised by translucent nail colours, the clean-look manicure is semi-transparent and glossy, with the half-moon of your nail bed and lighter nail tips gently coming through.

Championed by celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Adwoa Aboah, it’s a subtle look that pairs with any outfit or event and helps extend the time between nail appointments. Unlike block colours or designs that incorporate shades not found in the nail bed or skin tone, natural-looking expensive nails blur the definitive line between grow-out and manicure, meaning you can stretch how often you’re re-doing them.