As a child, I only thought there were two types of manicure – the classic 90s French, worn thick and bold (and then high and skinny) and solid colour. While I knew you could paint each nail a different colour, it seemed like a bold, daring endeavour. Fast-forward many years and, thanks to social media, my nail art mind has been stretched, surprised and astounded. There are delicate nail designs, chains, hooks, rings and magnets. Some are embedded with gold leaf, others with biodegradable glitter. Shows like Euphoria bring nostalgic diamanté tropes back to the fore. We are living in a golden age of nail artists and boy, am I happy to be here.

Recently, negative space nails have been occupying a repetitive loop in my brain. Characterised by leaving large and small swathes of the natural nail unpainted, the effect can be interpreted in any number of different ways. Some creators choose bolder designs and colours, others prefer organic shapes and singular shades. As I said, it’s all open to interpretation.

If you’re perma-interested in elevating your manicure game, read on for the 13 designs I can’t stop thinking about.