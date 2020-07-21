Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking highlights a very big problem with South Asian culture

On the flip side, in the last few minutes of the entire series, we’re introduced to Taparia’s newest client, Richa, a seemingly modern woman who lives in the U.S. Taparia tells the camera: “Richa has beauty, she has smile, she’s tall, slim, trim, educated, from a good family. I can give her, I think, 95 marks out of 100. So she has the upper hand to choose the boys.”

And when it comes to Richa listing her criteria, she specifies: “not too dark, you know? Like, fair skin”.

Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker Smriti Mundhra, who is also an executive producer on the show, responded to backlash in an interview with Decider, stating “[the production team] were not trying to shy away from any uncomfortable conversations”.

Of course, there are so many success stories in arranged marriage and physical appearance can play a part in searching for a life partner, but when the system relies so heavily on racist, fatphobic and classist ideologies, it’s clear the system is broken.