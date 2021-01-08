2021 is set to raise the beauty bar even higher, with a new raft of incredible product innovations. From anti-bac for your hair to the iconic acid exfoliator you can now use on your body too, these are the nine new beauty products you need to know about now.
It would seem that the beauty industry never sleeps. While we spent the last few months glued to Tiktok or baking our way through the contents of our cupboards, beauty’s top scientists, technicians and product developers have worked tirelessly to engineer a raft of incredible new products set to change our beauty routines for good.
So what can we expect? Well, 2021 is set to be the year of intense hair protection, thanks to wellbeing brand This Works and its new Stress Check Hair Shield which is, quite simply, an anti-bac for your hair. You’ll also want to make room in your make-up bag for the new gen version of Bare Minerals cult mineral foundation. And bleach lovers should rejoice! L’Oreal has borrowed from cutting edge skin science to develop revolutionary solutions for damaged hair.
Ready to update your bathroom cabinet for 2021? Below you’ll find the Stylist edit of the most exciting new beauty products launching in the coming weeks.
The best new beauty products for 2021
The anti-bac spray for your hair
This Works Stress Check Hair Shield
We might have trained ourselves to avoid touching our faces while out and about, but it’s still tricky to resist playing with your hair. Problem is, every strand twiddle or fringe rearrangement could potentially transfer bacteria from the fingers onto the hair, which will stay put until your next hair wash. This softly-scented mist works like a hand sanitiser for the hair, blasting bacteria with 70% alcohol, as well as nourishing oils to counteract any drying effects.
Available now.
Shop This Works Stress Check Hair Shield at thisworks.com, £13
The water that rebuilds bleached hair
Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Lamellar Water
Bleach is inherently damaging, you already know that. It works by lifting the hair cuticle (its outer protective layer) to allow colouring agents to penetrate deep into the hair fibre. Problem is, the cuticle can have a hard time closing up afterwards, making bleached hair much more prone to dryness and breakage. Dubbed ‘an invisible bandage for your hair’, Redken’s new water-based treatment uses cataionic polymers to coat the hair in conditioning agents, thus forming something of a second cuticle over the strand. Working like a shield, it fills in areas of porosity and reinstates that silky fluidity lost through the bleaching process.
Available this month.
Shop Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Lamellar Water at Look Fantastic, £29.
The new-age skin acid
The Inkey List Succinic Acid Blemish Treatment
Prepare for a new entry to the skin acid alphabet: succinic acid. “[It’s] been in European medical circles for a while now and we predict we will start to see this ingredient more and more soon within the beauty industry,” explains The Inkey List co-founder Mark Curry. Sparking the trend, the brand has used it in its new blemish treatment, where it helps to ease the irritation synonymous with blemishes and keep cell turnover ticking over.
Available now.
Shop The Inkey List Succinic Acid Blemish Treatment at Cult Beauty, £6.99
The liquid version of a foundation icon
Bare Minerals Original Liquid Mineral Foundation
Few powders are quite as iconic as Bare Minerals’ mineral foundation but if you prefer the texture or application of a liquid, then you’re in luck. The brand has finally translated all the best bits of the original powder (soft focus coverage, mineral-based pigments and a glowy finish) into a fluid version, made with zero silicones, talc, parabens or oil. The antithesis of heavyweight foundations, it glides over the contours of the face, never caking in creases and it also contains olive-derived squalane (a skin scientist favourite) to nourish skin and scaffold its moisture barrier.
Available 22 Jan.
Shop Bare Minerals Original Liquid Mineral Foundation at bareminerals.co.uk, £31
The whipped liquid lipstick
NARS Air Matte Lip Color
There’s a time and a place for thick, dense, buttery lipsticks, and lockdown 3.0 is not it. Instead, NARS’ new formula feels almost air-whipped, not too dissimilar to Glossier’s Sky Wash, if you’ve tried that before. On the lips it leaves a cloudy matte tint that feels suitably subtle on the first layer but can be built up for greater impact.
Available now.
Shop NARS Air Matte Lip Color at Selfridges, £23
The posh-yet-eco hand wash
Forgo Hand Wash Starter Kit
We’re yet to find anyone who doesn’t love a posh handwash, but get ready to give this sinkside staple an eco makeover in the coming year. Rather than bulky liquids, Forgo’s soaps arrive as clever powder sachets. Pour into the chic and reusable pump bottle, fill up with water and almost instantly, the liquid turns into frothy, skin-softening soap that smells delicious. Once you’ve used it up, simply buy a set of refill sachets for £20.
Available now.
The scalp-friendly dry shampoo
Philip Kingsley Flaky Itchy Soothing Dry Shampoo
If you have a perpetually flake-ridden scalp, you probably avoid dry shampoo at all costs. More often than not, heavy, cloying formulas tend to gather on the scalp, making the problem even worse. Not this dry shampoo, though. Yes, it will mop up excess oiliness between washes, but it also contains soothing ingredients like chamomile and aloe vera to limit itchiness. Better still, it uses zinc PCA, an anti-bacterial and anti-fungal ingredient that works to reduce the build-up causing bacteria.
Available now.
Shop Philip Kingsley Flaky Itchy Soothing Dry Shampoo at philipkingsley.co.uk, £25
The one-bottle facial
Drunk Elephant TLC Sakuri Babyfacial
Eagle-eyed beauty obsessives will recognise this as the US Drunk Elephant product with the biggest cult following but finally, it’s available here in the UK. Like a facial in a bottle, it melds all the most powerful skin acids (glycolic, lactic, salicylic, tartaric and citric) to melt away dull dead skin cells and reveal the brighter, firmer ‘baby’ cells underneath.
Available now.
The skin-soothing serum
Neighbourhood Botanicals Simmer Down Serum
The skincare world loves a buzz ingredient, but one that is genuinely worth your attention in 2021 is chaulmoogra. Long used in both Indian and Chinese medicinal remedies to treat skin ailments, the herb is considered an antimicrobial, which is why Neighbourhood Botanicals has included it in its luxe new face serum alongside an impressive list of plant extracts to calm stressed out skin.
Available this month.
Shop Neighbourhood Botanicals Simmer Down Serum at neighbourhoodbotanicals.com, £28
