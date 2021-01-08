It would seem that the beauty industry never sleeps. While we spent the last few months glued to Tiktok or baking our way through the contents of our cupboards, beauty ’s top scientists, technicians and product developers have worked tirelessly to engineer a raft of incredible new products set to change our beauty routines for good.

So what can we expect? Well, 2021 is set to be the year of intense hair protection, thanks to wellbeing brand This Works and its new Stress Check Hair Shield which is, quite simply, an anti-bac for your hair. You’ll also want to make room in your make-up bag for the new gen version of Bare Minerals cult mineral foundation. And bleach lovers should rejoice! L’Oreal has borrowed from cutting edge skin science to develop revolutionary solutions for damaged hair.

Ready to update your bathroom cabinet for 2021? Below you’ll find the Stylist edit of the most exciting new beauty products launching in the coming weeks.