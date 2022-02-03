All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
What happens if you want them all?
With January gone, the initial onslaught of newness has passed. Some of us triumphed over Dry January, recommitted to an exercise routine and took control after the financial free-for-all of Christmas. Many more of us will have abandoned the resolutions we made, all intentions of skipping the daily doomscroll or swapping coffee for decaf growing small in our rearview mirrors.
Whether you did or did not have the start to the year that you planned, Cult Beauty stuck to its remit of platforming brilliant new beauty, skin and hair care products. This month, the newness spans a reformulated bestselling cleansing balm made suitable for super sensitive and reactive skin, a hydrating serum that doesn’t cost the earth and a revitalising scalp scrub to stimulate the hair follicles. Read on for the seven new bits I’m most excited to shop at Cult Beauty.
Farmacy Clearly Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm
The fragrance-free version of Farmacy’s bestselling Green Clean Cleansing Balm (a product I swear by), the Clearly Clean Meltaway Cleansing Balm is an effective alternative suitable for sensitive and reactive skin.
Shop Farmacy Clearly Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm at Cult Beauty, £32
Dizziak Body Conditioner
Originally an award-winning haircare brand, Dizziak has expanded the range to include a “body conditioner” that nourishes, brightens and moisturises dull and dry skin.
Efficacious ingredients shea butter, glycerin and vitamin E all work together to repair, hydrate and protect your skin.
Ouai Body Cleanser Melrose Place
The brainchild of celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, Ouai is celebrated for its location-based scents. Melrose Place contains notes of rose, bergamot, sweet lychee, cedarwood and white musk – creating a burst of floral citrus with warmer, woody undertones.
Fable & Mane Sahascalp Ginger Purifying Scrub
Fable & Mane created this nurturing aesthetic scalp scrub (that also happens to be antiseptic, antifungal and purifying) to soothe skin and stimulate hair follicles to grow as efficiently and optimally as possible.
Shop Fable & Mane Sahascalp Ginger Purifying Scrub at Cult Beauty, £28
Byoma Hydrating Serum
One of the most exciting brand launches of 2022, Byoma’s hydrating serum contains its signature ingredient – a tri-ceramide complex – to hydrate skin, promote healthy functioning of the skin barrier and reduce transepidermal water loss. Apply before your heavier moisturisers, SPFs or oils.
Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil
The Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil works hard: it can be used after styling as a shine-boosting serum, before styling to nourish and hydrate the hair, as an overnight strengthening treatment or as a restoring hair mask.
Virtue Curl Leave-In Butter
The use of the word butter in relation to haircare immediately makes me think of soft, shiny, bouncy curls – something Virtue guarantees with this leave-in treatment. Smooth and creamy, the promise of crunch-free, frizz-free curls is enough to make me buy in bulk.
Main image: Stylist