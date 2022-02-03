New in at Cult Beauty

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

With January gone, the initial onslaught of newness has passed. Some of us triumphed over Dry January, recommitted to an exercise routine and took control after the financial free-for-all of Christmas. Many more of us will have abandoned the resolutions we made, all intentions of skipping the daily doomscroll or swapping coffee for decaf growing small in our rearview mirrors. 

Whether you did or did not have the start to the year that you planned, Cult Beauty stuck to its remit of platforming brilliant new beauty, skin and hair care products. This month, the newness spans a reformulated bestselling cleansing balm made suitable for super sensitive and reactive skin, a hydrating serum that doesn’t cost the earth and a revitalising scalp scrub to stimulate the hair follicles. Read on for the seven new bits I’m most excited to shop at Cult Beauty.

    One of the most exciting brand launches of 2022, Byoma’s hydrating serum contains its signature ingredient – a tri-ceramide complex – to hydrate skin, promote healthy functioning of the skin barrier and reduce transepidermal water loss. Apply before your heavier moisturisers, SPFs or oils. 

    Shop Byoma Hydrating Serum at Cult Beauty, £12.99

    The Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil works hard: it can be used after styling as a shine-boosting serum, before styling to nourish and hydrate the hair, as an overnight strengthening treatment or as a restoring hair mask. 

    Shop Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil at Cult Beauty, £35

    The use of the word butter in relation to haircare immediately makes me think of soft, shiny, bouncy curls – something Virtue guarantees with this leave-in treatment. Smooth and creamy, the promise of crunch-free, frizz-free curls is enough to make me buy in bulk. 

    Shop Virtue Curl Leave-In Butter at Cult Beauty, £36

