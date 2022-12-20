new years eve makeup inspiration

8 New Year’s Eve make-up ideas: plus the products you need to recreate the looks

In need of NYE make-up inspo? You’ve come to the right place. Below we round up eight of the best New Year’s Eve make-up ideas for 2022…

For the last few years, our festivities have been somewhat ‘watered down’, thanks to lockdowns, rules and guidelines in place. But Christmas 2022 is back and bigger than ever, which means we’re also going all out on New Year’s Eve – something we’ve not really been able to do for quite a few years. 

So with December almost over, you can bet that this year we’re taking things up a notch when it comes to our NYE make-up looks. From floating liner to glitter-packed smoky eyes, it doesn’t matter if you’re staying in or heading out this NYE, if you’re looking for glitzy and glamorous make-up inspiration, we can help.  

We’ve rounded up some of our favourite NYE-inspired make-up looks, plus hunted down one or two of the stand-out products you need to recreate the look. 

So if you’re in the mood for make-up inspo, buckle in. Keep scrolling for eight of the best NYE make-up looks for 2022…

Rich chocolate smoky eye

We adore this rich, warm smoky eye look from Sophie Floyd. Plus, the shades used suit all eye colours and skin tones. Bingo. 

  • Patrick Ta Major Dimension Palette

    patrick ta eyeshadow

    The palette in question? It’s Patrick Ta Major Dimension Palette. Containing luminous cream bases, velvety matte and iridescent metallic eyeshadows, plus glistening pearl toppers – it has all you need to create standout eye looks for NYE and beyond. 

    Shop Patrick Ta Major Dimension Palette at Flannels, £60

    buy now

Gemstone eyeliner

It’s New Year’s Eve, so what better time to rock the rhinestones. Soph Martine shows us how to nail the gemstone liner look in this video, using the gems from the Euphoria make-up artist’s collection, Half Magic Beauty.

Red lip ombre

Violette Serrat knows how to work a great red lip. This year, why not try a twist on your regular red lip with this dramatic ombre look. Simply use a black liner or eyeshadow to add depth to the edges and you’ll be amazed at the effect. 

High gloss skin

Glossy skin is in for 2023, from candlelit skin to shimmer body oils, and this look really encapsulates that. It’s healthy-looking, shimmery and dewy – everything we want.

  • Dior Backstage Face and Body Foundation

    dior face and body foundation

    To create a dewy-looking finish to the skin, make-up artist Nikki Wolff uses the iconic Dior Backstage Face and Body Foundation. It’s sheer, ultra-buildable and lightweight – plus its sweatproof formula means it’s great for New Year’s Eve dancing, too. 

    Shop Dior Backstage Face and Body Foundation at Boots, £30

    buy now

  • Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick

    westman-atelier

    Nikki used a Victoria Beckham Beauty highlighter stick to create the lit-from-within sheen on the skin above, but bad news – that’s out of stock. Instead, we love Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick. It gives the skin a gorgeous warm and radiant finish – without adding tons of glitter. 

    Shop Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick at Cult Beauty, £44

    buy now

Cleopatra cat eye

Why not go bold with your eyeliner this NYE, like the gorgeous look created above by Mia Connor. It’s dramatic and daring – while still being fairly simple to pull off. 

  • Benefit They’re Real! Xtreme Precision Liner

    Benefit They’re Real! Xtreme Precision Liner

    For a standout liner look, you need a formula you can rely on – one that’s not going to smudge down your face halfway through the night. This long-wear liner from Benefit is the dream. The precision tip makes application easy while the waterproof formula won’t budge once applied.

    Shop Benefit They’re Real! Xtreme Precision Liner at Boots, £22

    buy now

Silver smoky eye

If you’re a fan of a more traditional grey-toned smoky eye, this tutorial by Bex Campbell is perfect. 

Easy blue liner look

Why not mix things up this NYE with a bold blue liner look like the one created by Jael Dorotan above. It’s simple, striking and literally requires one product to master. Easy. 

Pretty in pink

If you’re not into the traditional metallic shades often showcased at NYE – why not try a pretty in pink look. By matching your lip colour, blusher and eyeshadow together, you’re able to create an ultra-flattering look that warms up all complexions, leaving you looking like you’ve had your make-up done by a pro. 

