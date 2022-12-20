For the last few years, our festivities have been somewhat ‘watered down’, thanks to lockdowns, rules and guidelines in place. But Christmas 2022 is back and bigger than ever, which means we’re also going all out on New Year’s Eve – something we’ve not really been able to do for quite a few years.

So with December almost over, you can bet that this year we’re taking things up a notch when it comes to our NYE make-up looks. From floating liner to glitter-packed smoky eyes, it doesn’t matter if you’re staying in or heading out this NYE, if you’re looking for glitzy and glamorous make-up inspiration, we can help.

We’ve rounded up some of our favourite NYE-inspired make-up looks, plus hunted down one or two of the stand-out products you need to recreate the look.