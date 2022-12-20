All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
In need of NYE make-up inspo? You’ve come to the right place. Below we round up eight of the best New Year’s Eve make-up ideas for 2022…
For the last few years, our festivities have been somewhat ‘watered down’, thanks to lockdowns, rules and guidelines in place. But Christmas 2022 is back and bigger than ever, which means we’re also going all out on New Year’s Eve – something we’ve not really been able to do for quite a few years.
So with December almost over, you can bet that this year we’re taking things up a notch when it comes to our NYE make-up looks. From floating liner to glitter-packed smoky eyes, it doesn’t matter if you’re staying in or heading out this NYE, if you’re looking for glitzy and glamorous make-up inspiration, we can help.
We’ve rounded up some of our favourite NYE-inspired make-up looks, plus hunted down one or two of the stand-out products you need to recreate the look.
So if you’re in the mood for make-up inspo, buckle in. Keep scrolling for eight of the best NYE make-up looks for 2022…
Rich chocolate smoky eye
We adore this rich, warm smoky eye look from Sophie Floyd. Plus, the shades used suit all eye colours and skin tones. Bingo.
Patrick Ta Major Dimension Palette
The palette in question? It’s Patrick Ta Major Dimension Palette. Containing luminous cream bases, velvety matte and iridescent metallic eyeshadows, plus glistening pearl toppers – it has all you need to create standout eye looks for NYE and beyond.
Gemstone eyeliner
It’s New Year’s Eve, so what better time to rock the rhinestones. Soph Martine shows us how to nail the gemstone liner look in this video, using the gems from the Euphoria make-up artist’s collection, Half Magic Beauty.
Easy Peasy Face Gems Stick-On Eye Make-Up
While Half Magic Beauty does ship to the UK, they’re likely not going to arrive in time for NYE, so we’ve found a great dupe. These stick-on face gems are simple to use and ultra-affordable too.
Shop Easy Peasy Face Gems Stick-On Eye Make-Up at Urban Outfitters, £5
Red lip ombre
Violette Serrat knows how to work a great red lip. This year, why not try a twist on your regular red lip with this dramatic ombre look. Simply use a black liner or eyeshadow to add depth to the edges and you’ll be amazed at the effect.
Violette_FR Petal Bouche Matte in Amour Fou
Violette uses her own brand’s lipstick in Amour Fou, the rose petal red of all reds, to create this look.
High gloss skin
Glossy skin is in for 2023, from candlelit skin to shimmer body oils, and this look really encapsulates that. It’s healthy-looking, shimmery and dewy – everything we want.
Dior Backstage Face and Body Foundation
To create a dewy-looking finish to the skin, make-up artist Nikki Wolff uses the iconic Dior Backstage Face and Body Foundation. It’s sheer, ultra-buildable and lightweight – plus its sweatproof formula means it’s great for New Year’s Eve dancing, too.
Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick
Nikki used a Victoria Beckham Beauty highlighter stick to create the lit-from-within sheen on the skin above, but bad news – that’s out of stock. Instead, we love Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick. It gives the skin a gorgeous warm and radiant finish – without adding tons of glitter.
Shop Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick at Cult Beauty, £44
Cleopatra cat eye
Why not go bold with your eyeliner this NYE, like the gorgeous look created above by Mia Connor. It’s dramatic and daring – while still being fairly simple to pull off.
Benefit They’re Real! Xtreme Precision Liner
For a standout liner look, you need a formula you can rely on – one that’s not going to smudge down your face halfway through the night. This long-wear liner from Benefit is the dream. The precision tip makes application easy while the waterproof formula won’t budge once applied.
Shop Benefit They’re Real! Xtreme Precision Liner at Boots, £22
Silver smoky eye
If you’re a fan of a more traditional grey-toned smoky eye, this tutorial by Bex Campbell is perfect.
Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow
The key to this look lies in the glitz which is where Hourglass’s Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow comes into play. Pat in place over your liner or eyeshadow and watch as your look is instantly elevated to NYE glam.
Shop Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow at Selfridges, £28
Easy blue liner look
Why not mix things up this NYE with a bold blue liner look like the one created by Jael Dorotan above. It’s simple, striking and literally requires one product to master. Easy.
Milk Makeup The Infinity Long Wear Waterproof Eyeliner
The liner in question? It’s Milk Makeup’s The Infinity Long Wear Waterproof Eyeliner. With a clever smudge tool on one end, it makes it easy to apply and blend – no extra tools needed.
Shop Milk Makeup The Infinity Long Wear Waterproof Eyeliner at Space NK, £20
Pretty in pink
If you’re not into the traditional metallic shades often showcased at NYE – why not try a pretty in pink look. By matching your lip colour, blusher and eyeshadow together, you’re able to create an ultra-flattering look that warms up all complexions, leaving you looking like you’ve had your make-up done by a pro.
Huda Beauty Cheeky Tint Blush Stick
These cream blushers are great for not only using on your cheeks – but your lips and lids too.
Natasha Denona Valentines Kit
For a striking eye look, we adore this palette from Natasha Denona. With five flattering pink tones, you can create a seriously standout smoky eye – perfect for NYE.
Main image: courtesy of brands