By the time we’re in our 20s, 30s and beyond, it’s likely to need a helping hand. This is where niacinamide comes in – strengthening that wall by boosting the production of ceramides (the bricks that make it up).

It’s is also capable of blitzing pigmentation and is one of the few ingredients that can reduce sebum (oil) production which in turn can help minimise acne.

“It’s straightforward to use and there’s a niacinamide product for everyone and at any price point,” says dermatologist Dr Sam Bunting.

Sold? Here’s our guide to your skin’s secret weapon including the best niacinamide products from Paula’s Choice, The Ordinary, Olay and Garden of Wisdom – loved by dermatologists and Stylist’s beauty team alike.