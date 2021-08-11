Nicola Coughlan’s intense cat eye just proves she’s the queen of eye make-up
Looking for some inspiration to change up your liner look? Look no further than Nicola Coughlan, the undisputed queen of eye make-up.
We love Nicola Coughlan for so many reasons, whether she’s shutting down the trolling of women’s bodies or providing us with hilarious snippets of her friendship with Jonathan Van Ness.
She is also the undisputed queen of eye make-up. Case in point: the iconic, Ziggy Stardust-inspired metallic look below.
Coughlan is no stranger to experimenting with bold beauty and striking silhouettes. For the Bafta’s earlier this year, she paired a custom vivid orange Valentino gown with an electric blue eye look. Talk about colour clashing at its finest.
And now, she has influenced our next trend to try: an intense cat eye.
The Derry Girls and Bridgerton star gave us a high-glamour take on a classic cat eye look, paired with coiffed finger-waved hair that screams old Hollywood, but with a modern twist.
Breaking down Coughlan’s look on his Instagram, celebrity make-up artist Neil Young said he first used a silky Clé de Peau Beauté fluid foundation, along with Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush powder, £35 and bronzer, £35 to create a dewy base.
Adding a rosy glow, Young combined Mac’s Glow Play Blush in Cheeky Devil, £24 and finished off with Becca’s Skin love Glaze Stick (which is sadly discontinued).
To create her smoky eye look, Young went with Mac’s Paint Pot in Groundwork, £17.50 and Brown Script Eyeshadow, £15, striking black liner from Givenchy Beauty, £23.50 and Douglas Cosmetics Lash Love Mascara, £16.99.
The look was perfectly finished with a pink lip in the Hibiscus shade from high-street favourite Kiko Milano’s Jelly Stylo collection, £6.99.
All hail the eye make-up queen.
