The luxury fashion, beauty and fragrance house Yves Saint Laurent launches new “playful” line, Nu, in the UK today.
Launched in the US late last year, luxury fashion and beauty brand Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) has today dropped its newest collection, Nu, in the UK. With a refreshed aesthetic, slightly lower price point and younger ambassadors (TikTok’s Rickey Thompson appeared in the Nu Skin campaign video), it’s a new direction for the historically premium brand.
Nu – formulated entirely without fragrance – aims to bring a playful energy to luxury beauty and launches a capsule collection of five complexion-based products. Featuring two primers, a base tint, a moisturising mist and a three-shade tone corrector, the name of the game is happy, healthy skin that can be made dewy or matte, depending on your preference.
Here’s our review of the collection.
YSL Nu Bare Look Tint
If dewy, hydrated skin ever goes out of fashion, I’ll eat my hat. This new lightweight skin tint is infused with hyaluronic acid and marshmallow extract for plump, bright radiance.
A low-medium coverage base, wear alone for a sheer glow or layer with concealer for a diffused, seamless effect.
YSL Nu Glow in Balm
A primer-balm hybrid moisturiser, the Nu Glow in Balm is designed to be used before make-up to add luminescence to the skin.
Enriched with shea butter and skin-loving glycerin, it leaves skin soft and nourished, ready for make-up or not.
YSL Nu Dewy Mist
I plan to keep this moisturising mist in my bag for speedy, on-the-go touch-ups. Infused with hydrating hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil and pomegranate extract, it plumps the skin, adding a dewy glow to the face, neck and chest. Use before or after make-up for a gorgeous glaze.
Nu Lip & Cheek Balmy Tint
There’s little I love more than a creamy, blendable blush that buffs out to a softly diffused flush. The new Nu (had to, sorry) Lip & Cheek Balmy tint can be used around the face – I would even dot a little on my eyelids for a glossy, dewy wash of colour.
YSL Nu Blotting Lotion
A second primer in the range, the Nu Blotting Lotion mattifies the skin, reducing the appearance of shine and oil. Infused with salicylic acid, it minimises the appearance of pores without stripping the skin of important essential oils. Again, wear alone or beneath make-up – dealer’s choice.
YSL Nu Tone Corrector
Available in three shades (green, peach and pink), this colour corrector can brighten dull and sallow-looking skin, knock out redness or minimise the appearance of hyperpigmentation.
Best used before face make-up, it’s formulated with skin-repairing vitamin E to nourish the skin as you wear it.
Main image: Stylist