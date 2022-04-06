Launched in the US late last year, luxury fashion and beauty brand Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) has today dropped its newest collection, Nu, in the UK. With a refreshed aesthetic, slightly lower price point and younger ambassadors (TikTok’s Rickey Thompson appeared in the Nu Skin campaign video), it’s a new direction for the historically premium brand.

Nu – formulated entirely without fragrance – aims to bring a playful energy to luxury beauty and launches a capsule collection of five complexion-based products. Featuring two primers, a base tint, a moisturising mist and a three-shade tone corrector, the name of the game is happy, healthy skin that can be made dewy or matte, depending on your preference.

Here’s our review of the collection.