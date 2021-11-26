Push aside your festive inspiration, bold colour combinations and neon explosions because brown-hued make-up is back.

A nostalgic nod to the 90s, brown make-up, and especially brown lipstick, is the iconic pared-back beauty look we saw on A-listers and supermodels throughout the decade. From Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington to Victoria Beckham, Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Lopez, a dark lip was one of the most popular styles worn by the famous crowd.

But, why the surprising return, especially with the current beauty climate so set on embracing colour?