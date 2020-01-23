NYX has collaborated with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on a bewitching make-up collection
Hanna Ibraheem
Published
NYX Professional makeup, Netflix and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina have collaborated on a must-have cosmetics collection. Here’s all the details.
From the moment Chilling Adventures of Sabrina hit Netflix, it was clear the witchy drama reboot was far from the Melissa Joan Hart version we grew up with. Sassy, sinister and pretty damn scary at times, we’ve been spellbound from the start.
Now, to celebrate its third season (which we’ll be binge-watching this weekend), Netflix has conjured up its first ever make-up collaboration with NYX Professional Makeup.
The range includes an eyeshadow palette, aptly named The Spellbook, £35. Inside, you’ll find 30 eyeshadows, two blushers and a highlighter. There’s also a selection of spells to help you achieve the perfect eye look with three-shadow “ingredients” - we recommend the Fire Spell, a combination of Dark Baptism, Hell-Raiser and Devil’s Work.
There are also three sets of Soft Matte Lip Cream Lip Kits, £10. In each kit, you’ll find one dark and one light shade to represent Sabrina’s constant internal battle between good and evil.
If it’s good enough for the Queen of Hell…
NYX x Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 will be available in Boots from 25 January 2020.
The Spellbook
30 eyeshadows, two blushers and a highlighter come together in one epic palette. Create endless looks with NYX’s trademark buttery, blendable formulas.
NYX x Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 The Spellbook, £35
Fright Club
NYX’s best-loved soft matte lip creams in shades Budapest and Cannes.
NYX x Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 Soft Matte Lip Cream Duo in Fright Club, £10
Half Witch
In this duo, aptly named Half Witch, is two soft matte lip creams in shades Monte Carlo and Cabo.
NYX x Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 Soft Matte Lip Cream Duo in Half Witch, £10
Weird Sisters
The Weird Sisters pair of lip creams come in shades Transylvania and Los Angeles.
NYX x Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 Soft Matte Lip Cream Duo in Weird Sisters, £10