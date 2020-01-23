NYX has collaborated with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on a bewitching make-up collection

The range includes an eyeshadow palette, aptly named The Spellbook, £35. Inside, you’ll find 30 eyeshadows, two blushers and a highlighter. There’s also a selection of spells to help you achieve the perfect eye look with three-shadow “ingredients” - we recommend the Fire Spell, a combination of Dark Baptism, Hell-Raiser and Devil’s Work.

There are also three sets of Soft Matte Lip Cream Lip Kits, £10. In each kit, you’ll find one dark and one light shade to represent Sabrina’s constant internal battle between good and evil.

If it’s good enough for the Queen of Hell…

NYX x Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 will be available in Boots from 25 January 2020.