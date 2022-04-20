Today, Off-White has launched the first products in its debut ageless, genderless beauty collection. A curation of multiple mediums – starting with fragrance but expanding into colour cosmetics (make-up) and nail polishes – the launch is deemed to be the next step in founder Virgil Abloh’s vision following his death last year.

“The first beauty collection from Off-White manifests Virgil Abloh’s vision of a blank canvas to inspire endless creativity. Designed to encourage human potential, PAPERWORK provides a toolkit for self-expression, whatever form that may take,” reads the collection description. “Tapping into smell, sight and touch, the genderless collection includes SOLUTION fragrances, IMPRINT face and body solid pigments, and COLOR MATTER nail polishes.”

The first drop features four fragrances – Solution No.1 through to No.4 – ranging from woody earthy tones through to fresh, aromatic, energetic scent blends like eucalyptus and lavender.