Off-White has launched the first chapter of its new beauty line, Paperwork
Ageless and genderless, Paperwork launches with four distinct fragrances.
Today, Off-White has launched the first products in its debut ageless, genderless beauty collection. A curation of multiple mediums – starting with fragrance but expanding into colour cosmetics (make-up) and nail polishes – the launch is deemed to be the next step in founder Virgil Abloh’s vision following his death last year.
“The first beauty collection from Off-White manifests Virgil Abloh’s vision of a blank canvas to inspire endless creativity. Designed to encourage human potential, PAPERWORK provides a toolkit for self-expression, whatever form that may take,” reads the collection description. “Tapping into smell, sight and touch, the genderless collection includes SOLUTION fragrances, IMPRINT face and body solid pigments, and COLOR MATTER nail polishes.”
The first drop features four fragrances – Solution No.1 through to No.4 – ranging from woody earthy tones through to fresh, aromatic, energetic scent blends like eucalyptus and lavender.
Solution No. 1
Designed to remind the wearer of the transient nature of sand whipping across the wind and sea, the first fragrance is a blend of ho woods and bergamot – a refreshing, sunny scent with herbal undernotes – earthy vetiver and patchouli.
Solution No. 2
An energetic burst of citrus freshness, the second perfume mixes vetiver – a dry, smoky wood – with orange blossom and tangerine leaves. The promise of spritely spring evenings, bottled.
Solution No. 3
Floral and romantic, the third Paperwork fragrance plays with classic rose notes, accented with a kick of pink peppercorn and musky ambrette.
Solution No. 4
Finally, a warm, woody fragrance imbued with the smoke of leather and touches of delicate lavender and clear, cooling eucalyptus.
Each perfume costs £135 and is available from off—white.com and farfetch.com/uk.
