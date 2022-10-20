Whether it’s their world-famous skincare brands, that chic polished make-up look or the trending bob that caries their name, the French are known to have a certain je ne sais quoi when it comes to spotting cult beauty buys. Which is why the opening of two Oh My Cream stores in London this autumn, plus an online store and own-brand beauty line, sparked major joy in the beauty-obsessed among us.

Not familiar with Oh My Cream? Let us explain. Touted as a ‘clean beauty concept store’, Oh My Cream stocks a curated selection of cutting-edge brands, including Augustinus Bader, Dermalogica, Ren, Sunday Riley and Agent Nateur. The two stores opening in London this month (one located in Westbourne Grove and one on King’s Road) are so much more than your average beauty shop. Visitors are offered free skincare consultations, facial treatments (from the likes of Tata Harper, Dermalogica and Oh My Cream skincare), and stores feature an infrared sauna for all your wellbeing needs.