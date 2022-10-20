With two brand new stores opening in London, Oh My Cream is the French pharmacy beauty brand that you’re going to want to have on your radar…
Whether it’s their world-famous skincare brands, that chic polished make-up look or the trending bob that caries their name, the French are known to have a certain je ne sais quoi when it comes to spotting cult beauty buys. Which is why the opening of two Oh My Cream stores in London this autumn, plus an online store and own-brand beauty line, sparked major joy in the beauty-obsessed among us.
Not familiar with Oh My Cream? Let us explain. Touted as a ‘clean beauty concept store’, Oh My Cream stocks a curated selection of cutting-edge brands, including Augustinus Bader, Dermalogica, Ren, Sunday Riley and Agent Nateur. The two stores opening in London this month (one located in Westbourne Grove and one on King’s Road) are so much more than your average beauty shop. Visitors are offered free skincare consultations, facial treatments (from the likes of Tata Harper, Dermalogica and Oh My Cream skincare), and stores feature an infrared sauna for all your wellbeing needs.
But it doesn’t stop there. The concept store has also launched its very own namesake brand, which offers no-frills skincare bolstered with botanical actives, hardworking multi-use make-up and accessories, including gua shas, chic beauty bags, robes and travel cases.
Want to discover the best Oh My Cream beauty buys? Keep scrolling for Stylist’s edit of the need-to-know products…
Shop: the best Oh My Cream beauty buys
Formulated with mineral pigments and beeswax, this strengthening mascara is suitable for even the most sensitive eyes.
This creamy cleansing balm transforms into an oil on contact with water to dissolve make-up. Formulated with coconut oil, oatmeal, beeswax and salicylic acid, it’s a great option for sensitive or blemish-prone skin.
With a rich blend of avocado and marula oil, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, this facial oil nourishes the skin, leaving it plump, firm and hydrated.
Combining three types of high, medium and low molecular weight hyaluronic acids, plus aloe and coconut oil – this hero hydrator is a great option for thirsty skin types.
While some cleansing foams can feel stripping on the skin, a rich blend of oatmeal, chamomile and honey ensures this cleanser remains gentle on the skin.
Packed full of hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump, plus apricot oil to soothe – this multi-purpose balm is perfect for use on dry, cracked areas of skin.
Discover the Oh My Cream range with this handy Rebalancing Travel Kit. Dedicated to blemish-prone or sensitised skin, it includes the Oh My Cream Cleansing Balm, Cleansing Jelly, Exfoliating Powder and Correcting Oil.
This soothing oatmeal mask feels ultra-comforting on the skin, while working to reduce redness and feelings of discomfort for soothed and soft skin.
Perfect for giving your complexion a luminous pop of healthy-looking colour, this powder blush is also enriched with aloe vera and safflower oil, to leave your skin feeling fresh and hydrated.
Main image: courtesy of brands