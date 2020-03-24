Oily skin is very common, but it can also be annoying to deal with.

While it’s important that your skin produces oil to help preserve it, overactive production can leave you with blocked pores, a shiny complexion and leaves you prone to acne.

Here, we quiz Debbie Thomas, advanced laser and skin expert, and founder of D. Thomas Clinic, about what causes it, how to prevent it and the type of products you should avoid…