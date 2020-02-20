For a few years, the tides have been turning in the beauty industry. Numerous brands have suffered a backlash from the public on social media when they don’t choose to use diverse models, when they choose to blur pores and create the illusion of perfect skin, and when their campaigns don’t reflect real women.

Instead, consumers want to see the reality. They want to see themselves reflected back at them in the media, on billboards, in magazines and on the television. The skin positivity movement, which was started by vlogger Em Ford, was arguably one of the biggest turning points for the industry. The power of normalising acne and skin texture is immeasurable.