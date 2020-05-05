Ombre nails: easy designs you can copy at home
- Posted by
- Hanna Ibraheem
- Published
Miss wearing colourful nail art designs? Ombre nails are the perfect solution.
With nail salons closed for the foreseeable, we’re all trying our hand at becoming at-home manicurists. While we can’t achieve the same level of precision and intricate nail art skills as the pros, there are countless nail trends emerging that are easy to do yourself. Just look at the gradient nail trend of 2020, or even shell nails, which our beauty director tipped as the manicure currently all over social media.
Another trend all Instagram and Pinterest is ombre nails, and it’s actually pretty easy to do. Ombre nails involves creating a seamless gradient between the two (or sometimes, more) colours on your nail. While achieving the blend might seem difficult, it’s actually pretty easy and requires one item sitting in your make-up collection: a small eyeshadow brush.
To achieve ombre nails, swipe one nail colour on one half of your nail. Then, apply your other nail colour on the other half. Before the nail paint dries, gently dab your brush across the point where the two colours meet to blend the two together and create a blurred line. As shown in this tutorial by celebrity nail artist Jenni Draper:
Beauty sponges are also great at blending out the two colours but it’s worth noting, ombre nails work better with sponges that are more densely-packed. If it’s a porous sponge, this will leave tiny imprints behind.
Feeling inspired? Here, we round up some easy designs you can copy at home – and remember, any shade goes…
Cotton candy ombre
Classic French mani ombre
Vertical colour clash ombre
Sunset-inspired ombre
Monochrome ombre
Main image: Getty
