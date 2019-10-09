Afro and mixed hair is so versatile, it can be styled in so many ways or amplified to make the most out of the texture. The styles chosen by these fashion brands seems to downplay the nature of the hair, rather than celebrate it. I’ve seen so many models walk in with beautiful heads of hair, left out or loosely tied into buns and ponytails, or picked out in full glory.

Once they leave the hair chair, all of that is tucked down into slick low buns or canerows, or diffuser-dried into compact little ‘fros that take up as little space as possible. And while a lot of black models have shorter hair, those with more don’t need to have it tamed into submission (see Issey Miyake and Dior’s Cruise SS20 for a range of hair styles, big or small, braided down or left out, neat or undone).

“I feel like diversity is kind of being sold right now,” model Londone Myers, the new face of Paco Rabanne’s Lady Million Empire fragrance, tells Stylist. “The fashion industry likes girls with afros and braids, but it’s like we’re not supposed to have anything else because that’s how they think black girls are supposed to look. It’s like a caricature. Imagine how different Naomi Campbell’s career might be if she had only worn an afro, instead of being a chameleon morphing into different looks and characters. It’s important to see different types of black women, not just one.”