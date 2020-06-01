Fresh, fruity and clean are all characteristics we’ve always associated with summer scents. And while we aren’t able to stay outside and scour fields populated with these aromas, you can definitely bring these into your living area. We’re turning our homes into a santuary, and the hunt for a new, specific scent can feel pretty endless. Well, we may have just the aroma for you.

While it may seem like a simple ingredient, orange blossom is actually pretty complex. It’s richer, sweeter and headier than its sister, neroli and has hints of white flower and jasmine. The blossom itself comes from the flowers of the bitter orange tree, known as the citrus aurantia and has some particularly impressive benefits when it comes to aromatherapy.

In a study published by the Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine, they found it significantly reduced cortisol levels in highly stressed individuals. And, it also calming aroma also works to reduce blood pressure and when infused into creams helps decrease inflammation.