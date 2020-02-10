This awards season, Charlize Theron has been giving us plenty of hair inspiration. She, now iconically, wore a Tiffany & Co. bracelet in her hair for a very relatable reason at the SAG awards last month, and for this weekend’s Oscars she was back with another embellished hair look.

The actress, nominated for her role as Megyn Kelly in Bombshell wore her signature icy blonde bob in a sleek fashion.