Oscars 2020: see the best beauty looks from the Academy Awards red carpet
- Hannah-Rose Yee
Olivia Colman’s platinum blonde crop, Saoirse Ronan’s fringe, Caitriona Balfe’s red lip… Here are the best beauty looks from Hollywood’s biggest night.
The Academy Awards are one of the most glamorous nights on the Hollywood calendar. It’s also a great night to debut a new beauty look.
Olivia Colman, who was at the Oscars just last year winning the Best Actress trophy, turned up on the red carpet with a brand new platinum crop. Saoirse Ronan, an Oscar nominee this year for Little Women, debuted a fringe. Elsewhere, a vibrant red lip was popular with everyone from Rebel Wilson to Caitriona Balfe.
See all the best beauty looks from the 2020 Academy Awards.
Rebel Wilson
Kelly Marie Tran
Olivia Colman
Janelle Monae
Greta Gerwig
Beanie Feldstein
Billie Eilish
Caitriona Balfe
Margaret Qualley
Saoirse Ronan
Maya Rudolph
Florence Pugh
Natalie Portman
Margot Robbie
