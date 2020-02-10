Oscars 2020: see the best beauty looks from the Academy Awards red carpet

The Academy Awards are one of the most glamorous nights on the Hollywood calendar. It’s also a great night to debut a new beauty look.

Olivia Colman, who was at the Oscars just last year winning the Best Actress trophy, turned up on the red carpet with a brand new platinum crop. Saoirse Ronan, an Oscar nominee this year for Little Women, debuted a fringe. Elsewhere, a vibrant red lip was popular with everyone from Rebel Wilson to Caitriona Balfe.

See all the best beauty looks from the 2020 Academy Awards.