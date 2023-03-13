The best beauty looks from the Oscars red carpet
There’s no night quite like the Oscars, and the glam truly delivered on every level. Here are our standout favourites.
The 95th Academy Awards was, as always, full of unmissable moments.
From Lady Gaga’s stripped-down performance of Hold My Hand (we’re so here for her wearing ripped jeans and a plain black T-shirt on stage) to Ke Huy Quan’s acceptance speech (and, of course, that picture of Harrison Ford embracing him in a hug that’s doing the rounds on Instagram) and Michelle Yeoh’s history-making best actress award, we loved every moment – including the red carpet beauty, which did not miss a beat.
As expected, the hair and make-up served serious elegance and non-stop glamour. Of course – in our humble opinion – Florence Pugh came out top, but we’re also very much into Cara Delevingne’s smoky eye and Rihanna’s bold red lip, along with so many others.
Here’s a small selection of the must-see, show-stopping looks…
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh is never not a source of hair and make-up inspiration, but last night’s look is one we’ll be copying immediately. From the pinned-up ponytail to the flawless skin, neutral lip (which is Valentino Beauty Rosso Valentino Lipstick in 112R Blushing Nude, £33) and the smoked-out eye, we love it all.
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga walked the red carpet in a full face, made-up of a glossy, bold red lip and a grungy, winged-out smoky eye – now all we need to know is which cleanser she used to get it all off before her make-up-free performance…
Michelle Yeoh
Cara Delevingne
Not only is Cara Delevingne’s dress beautiful (and it has pockets! yes!) but her make-up is *chef’s kiss* too. The sultry, red-toned smoky eye, her perfectly flawless skin and the pinky nude lip makes for the perfect combination.
Rihanna
Fresh from her Super Bowl halftime show, Rihanna rocked the Oscars red carpet in a perfect red lip – which is, of course, Fenty Beauty Icon Semi-Matte Lipstick in Grill Mast’r, £18 – paired with a hint of pink blush on her cheeks.
Janelle Monáe
It’s the black gown, classic winged liner, super glossy lip (courtesy of Nars Laguna Afterglow Lip Balm, £23) and the subtle silver thread running through Janelle Monáe’s braids for us. Spectacular.
Halle Berry
And the award for best hairstyle goes to Halle Berry. There’s nothing we don’t love about her short pixie crop with the face-framing waves. The neutral make-up matches the roses on her dress, too. J’adore.
Halle Bailey
The silver shimmery eyeshadow feels like something Ariel would wear in The Little Mermaid, which is extremely on-brand for Halle Bailey. We love her intricate braids, too, and we know this is supposed to be about her glam, but can we take a second for the colour of her dress, too?
Angela Bassett
We could make the “did the thing” joke, but we’ll refrain – instead, let’s admire Angela Bassett’s perfect bouncy blow-dry and her soft glam make-up, which is said to be inspired by “femininity, passion and allure”. We’re saying she nailed all three.
Images: Getty