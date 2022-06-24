We all know that we should be wearing SPF every day as part of our skincare routines, but when it comes to summer, our suncream game has to ramp up even further. Because not only do we have to consistently apply SPF to our faces, our bodies need daily protection too.

But with dull and dreary Britain being the way it is, how often do you actually finish a tube of suncream? And if you find last year’s SPF buried in your bathroom cabinet then of course you’d be tempted to use it rather than fork out on a brand new one.

But it turns out that, like most beauty products, SPF has an expiration date and the bad news is that it’s usually not very long. So last year’s suncream could potentially be putting your skin at risk, rather than it doing some good.