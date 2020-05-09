Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe cutting her blunt bob in lockdown is all of us at this point
- Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Outlander actor Caitriona Balfe is the latest celebrity to share an oh-so-relatable DIY haircut during lockdown.
How’s your lockdown hair doing? Split ends ruining your shine? Fringe majorly limiting your vision? Taking to TikTok to try out new trends? Overgrown roots down to your ears? Yep, we’re really starting to miss those hair appointments – and it’s not just us.
Olga Kurylenko recently shared the reality of trimming your own fringe if you have wavy hair. Perrie Edwards cut her hair into a bob with bangs before trying out the TikTok viral bathrobe curls hack. And Ruby Rose dyed her buzz cut half pink and half blue.
Now, Caitriona Balfe is the latest celebrity to take matters into her own hands during lockdown.
The Outlander actor shared her very relatable DIY haircut journey on social media on Friday (8 May). Balfe – known for her blunt, short bob – first shared a photo of cut off hair in her sink.
“Had to be done!” she tweeted, before explaining she’d trimmed an inch off.
Relating to the unsettling horror of seeing inches of your own hair in the sink, fans quickly requested a selfie to see the result.
“You guys. Don’t know what you’re all freaking out about. Everything is totally fine!” replied Balfe, before sharing a photo of the chop.
“It’s straight… right?” she then asked alongside another selfie.
Although we can’t see the full result, Balfe is 100% rocking her DIY choppy bob. Anyone who has picked up the scissors, or is planning to very soon, will relate to the emotional (and, let’s face it, hilarious), home haircut journey. We salute your bravery, Balfe!
If you want some tips on how to cut your own hair, Stylist’s beauty team have put an expert guide together here.
Images: Getty