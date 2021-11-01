All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
US beauty brand Pacifica combines plant-powered aromatherapy with cruelty-free formulas to create affordable and effective vegan products.
Founded in 1996, US beauty brand Pacifica was created to combine aromatherapist Brook Harvey-Taylor’s love for animals, the planet and affordable, effective body, skin and hair care products.
“Pacifica was born out of a desire to create a brand that would allow people to get brilliant beauty results and to tread more lightly on the earth,” says Harvey-Taylor.
“I am proud that today Pacifica maintains this same ethos of creativity, escapism and delivering outstanding beauty science that doesn’t come at the expense of our planet and those who call it home, human or animal.”
Now, 25 years since its launch, Pacifica is finally available in the UK, exclusively at Cult Beauty. Here are the five products we love from the vegan, cruelty-free brand.
Pacific Sea Foam Complete Face Wash
A gentle foaming cleanser, the Pacifica Sea Foam Complete Face Wash removes make-up, dirt and oil from the surface of the skin. It’s suitable for all skin types and combines coconut oil, coconut water and vitamins C and E to balance and brighten your complexion.
Shop Pacifica Sea Foam Complete Face Wash at Cult Beauty, £14
Pacifica Vegan Collagen Recovery Cream
Formulated without parabens, phthalates or minerals, Pacifica’s Vegan Collagen Overnight Recovery Cream uses certified-vegan marine collagen, sunflower seed oil and vitamin E to nourish dehydrated skin. Dewy, revived skin is just one sleep away.
(A note for those with sensitive skin – this product does contain fragrance. A patch test is always a good idea.)
Shop Pacifica Vegan Collagen Overnight Recovery Cream at Cult Beauty, £31
Pacifica Vegan Collagen Recovery Eye Cream
Rich and replenishing – two words we love when it comes to eye creams. Another vegan collagen formulation, this product also contains hyaluronic acid to help keep skin hydrated and plump and caffeine to reduce dark circles, minimise puffiness and protect against skin damage from free radicals.
Shop Pacifica Vegan Collagen Recovery Eye Cream at Cult Beauty, £22
Pacifica Sea & C Love Vitamin Serum
We know the effect blue light has on our sleep (it can trigger the ‘wakefulness’ energy that stops us from dropping off and sleeping throughout the night), but did you know it can also deplete the collagen and damage the elastin in our skin?
Pacifica’s Vitamin Sea & C Love Serum uses a myriad of antioxidant-rich ingredients (vitamin C, sea kelp extract, red seaweed, green tea extract, algae and hyaluronic acid, to name a handful) to counteract the effect of screen-staring every day.
Shop Pacifica Sea & C Love Vitamin Serum at Cult Beauty, £22
Pacifica Lavender Moon Pillow Mist
Find it difficult to slip into sleepland? Pacifica’s Lavender Moon Body and Pillow Mist could make it easier to drift off and catch those much-needed Zs.
A calming, destressing blend of lavender and rose essential oils, spritz onto your body, pillow or sheets before bed. Bliss.