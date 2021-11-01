Founded in 1996, US beauty brand Pacifica was created to combine aromatherapist Brook Harvey-Taylor’s love for animals, the planet and affordable, effective body, skin and hair care products.

“Pacifica was born out of a desire to create a brand that would allow people to get brilliant beauty results and to tread more lightly on the earth,” says Harvey-Taylor.

“I am proud that today Pacifica maintains this same ethos of creativity, escapism and delivering outstanding beauty science that doesn’t come at the expense of our planet and those who call it home, human or animal.”

Now, 25 years since its launch, Pacifica is finally available in the UK, exclusively at Cult Beauty. Here are the five products we love from the vegan, cruelty-free brand.