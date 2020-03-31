Not so fast. At the other end of the argument are the people who rely on palm oil to make a living. “In producing countries, millions of farmers and families work in the palm oil sector. It plays an important role in the lives of families working their way out of poverty – in Indonesia and Malaysia around 4.5 million people earn their living from the production of palm oil,” explains Fay Richards, spokesperson for the RSPO. Boycotting palm oil altogether would have a detrimental effect on the livelihood of these people. Around 20% of the Indonesian population depends on the industry.

Besides, palm oil is actually one of the more efficient and sustainable oils. The amount that can be produced from one hectare of oil palms is 3.7 tonnes, whereas a hectare of sunflowers, for example, would produce 0.7 tonnes of oil. So if palm oil was boycotted and sunflower oil used instead, farming would require five times more land. Ultimately, the issue is about sustainability.

There are brands that have pledged to stop using palm oil and focus on alternatives. Lush laid out plans to it cut it out years ago, but ensuring there are no traces in the supply chain is not easy as it comes in so many forms – notably sodium lauryl sulphate, a foaming agent found in soaps. Lush has since developed its own soap base with cocoa butter, olive oil, castor oil and sodium hydroxide, which creates a lather without the need for a palm oil-derived product.

But for the brands that continue to use palm oil, their focus needs to shift to sustainable sources. This is why the RSPO was set up in 2004. “RSPO-certified palm growers are audited by an independent, accredited certification body that ensures production processes adhere to the RSPO principles and criteria – a robust set of stringent social and environmental guidelines that must be followed,” explains Richards. “By bringing stakeholders together to seek solutions to the challenges of the palm oil sector, RSPO has created a platform to transform how palm oil is produced, traded and sold,” says Richards. “RSPO membership has more than doubled in the last five years; today, approximately 19% of all palm oil produced globally is certified to RSPO standards.” As more brands start to clean up their act, finding products with sustainably produced palm oil will no doubt become easier.